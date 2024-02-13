K-State/Iowa State Game Time Change

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The game time for Kansas State’s Senior Day contest with No. 10/10 Iowa State on Saturday, March 9 at Bramlage Coliseum has been moved to 1 p.m., CT and will air nationally on ESPN2.

The regular-season finale was initially scheduled for 1:30 p.m., CT on ESPNU.

The game has already sold out, but fans can check out SeatGeek, the K-State Athletics official secondary ticket provider, for any available seats.

