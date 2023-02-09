K-State/Iowa State Game on Feb. 18 Moved to 1 p.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 12/11 Kansas State’s next home game with No. 11/13 Iowa State on Saturday, February 18 at Bramlage Coliseum has moved to 1 p.m., CT and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, the Big 12 Conference and TV network announced on Thursday (February 9).

The game had previously been set to tip at 5 p.m., CT on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

It is already a sellout – the Wildcats’ sixth of the year – but fans can still purchase tickets here via the official secondary ticket provider – Stubhub.

The Cyclones won the first meeting, 80-76, on Jan. 24 in Ames.

No. 12/11 K-State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) begins a 2-game road swing on Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech (12-12, 1-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.