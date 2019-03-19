Salina, KS

K-State Investigating Accident Involving Pedestrian

KSAL StaffMarch 19, 2019

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the area of the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

According to the school, the Kansas State University Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the crosswalk at Denison Ave. and Todd Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was transported to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan and later flown to a Topeka hospital.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

