K-State Inks 15 During 2024 Early Signing Period

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced Wednesday the signing of 15 prospects during the early 2024 signing period.

So far, K-State’s Class of 2024 is comprised of 13 high school prospects and two community-college transfers. Of the 15 overall players, nine players are on offense and six are on defense. There are four offensive linemen, three defensive backs, two apiece of linebackers, running backs and wide receivers, one defensive lineman and one quarterback.

K-State cast a wide net as the 15 signees hail from nine different states. Once again, Kansas leads in terms of most from one state with four, as it marks the 15th-straight season the Wildcats have signed at least four in-state prep players. Additionally, the Class of 2024 includes three players from Texas, two from Colorado and one apiece from Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Of the 15 signees on Wednesday, nine are expected to enroll at K-State for the 2024 spring semester. The list includes: Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, Blake Barnett, Callen Barta, Ryan Howard, Boone Morris, Kyle Rakers, DeVon Rice, Jacques Spradley-Demps and Dante Thomas.

Kansas State will look to add more prospects to the Class of 2024 during the regular signing period, which opens on Wednesday, February 7.