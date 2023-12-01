GAME 8

KANSAS STATE (5-2) vs NORTH ALABAMA (4-3)

Saturday, December 1, 2023 >> 1 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010) >> Manhattan, Kan.

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 31-12/Second Year

Career Record: 33-12/Second Year+

North Alabama: 0-0 [0-0 at home]

North Alabama: Tony Pujol [Sterling College ‘89]

Record at UNA: 65-88/6th Year

Career Record: 65-88/6th Year

K-State: 0-0 [0-0 on the road]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (5-2)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #4 Dai Dai Ames

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #13 Will McNair Jr.

North Alabama (4-3)

G: #00 Will Soucie

G: #3 K.J. Johnson

G: #5 Jacari Lane

F: #23 Tim Smith Jr.

F: #33 Damian Forrest

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: First meeting

At Home: First meeting

At Bramlage Coliseum: First meeting

Active Streak: n/a

First Meeting: n/a

Last Meeting: n/a

Jerome Tang vs. Tony Pujol: First meeting

K-STATE HOSTS NORTH ALABAMA FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON TILT

Kansas State (5-2) continues its 4-game homestand on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats welcome North Alabama (4-3) to Bramlage Coliseum at 1 p.m., CT. This will be the first meeting between the teams, as K-State looks for a clean sweep of ASUN competition after wins over Bellarmine (83-75) and Central Arkansas (100-56) earlier this season.

K-State moved to 4-0 at home after Tuesday’s 88-78 overtime win over Oral Roberts, as the Wildcats have now won 13 straight home non-conference games dating back to 2021-22. The team has a 123-12 non-conference record at Bramlage Coliseum since 2006-07.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State remained unbeaten in overtime under head coach Jerome Tang, as the Wildcats scored the last 12 points to overcome a hot-shooting Oral Roberts squad, 88-78, on Tuesday night. The Wildcats are now 7-0 under Tang in overtime games, including 2-0 this season. Five players scored in double figures for K-State, including 20 points each from junior Arthur Kaluma and senior Tylor Perry, and a first career double-double by junior Cam Carter.

The K-State offense has been potent through the first 7 games, as the Wildcats are averaging 83.9 points per game on 44.9 percent shooting from the field, including 9.3 3-pointers per game and 37.4 points in the paint, and 74.5 percent shooting from line. The scoring average is the best through the first 7 games since the 1997-98 team averaged 85.7 points per game. At least four players have scored in double figures in 6 games, while three (Tylor Perry, Cam Carter, Arthur Kaluma) are averaging in double figures and all rank among the Big 12’s scoring top 10.

K-State continues to show its offense can be more than 3-pointers, as the Wildcats have scored 40 or more points in the paint in 4 of the last 5 games, including a combined 108 points in consecutive games against No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas. The team has connected on 63.4 percent (78-of-123) of their field goals inside the 3-point line in the last 3 games.

K-State ranks among the best rebounding teams in the nation, as the Wildcats place in the top-25 in 3 categories nationally, including fourth in offensive rebounds/game (16.7), 21st in

rebounds/ game (42.9) and 25th in rebounding margin (+9.7). The team corralled 63 boards against Central Arkansas, which were the most since they had 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997.

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to heat up, as the transfer has scored in double figures in 5 consecutive games, including a season-best 20 points in back-to-back games against Central Arkansas and Oral Roberts. A double-double threat, he is averaging 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting with 8.4 rebounds per game. For the season, he is one of 3 players in the Big 12 that ranks in the top-10 in both scoring (15.7 ppg./ninth) and rebounding (8.5 rpg./third).

Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the Big 12’s top-10 in 7 categories, including tops in 3-point field goals/game (3.3), free throw percentage (94.9) and minutes (35.4), third in assist/ turnover ratio (3.4), fourth in scoring (17.4 ppg.), eighth in assists (5.3 apg.) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.9).

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its home non-conference winning streak to 13 games.

Push its non-conference record to 176-55 since 2006-07.

Push its home non-conference mark to 123-12 since 2006-07.

Make it 5-2 vs. Oral Roberts, including 5-0 at home.

Push its home record vs. Summit League foes to 48-0.

NOTES ON NORTH ALABAMA (4-3)

Under sixth-year head coach Tony Pujol, North Alabama is off to a 4-3 start after snapping a 2-game skid with an 86-71 home win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday. The Lions are 0-3 on the road after losses at Mississippi State (54-81), UT Martin (103-105 2OTs) and Western Carolina (63-81). After Saturday’s game, they still have road contests at Charleston Southern, Tennessee Tech, Indiana and Texas Tech.

North Alabama is averaging 77.6 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting, including 38.6 percent from 3-point range, while allowing 74.9 points on 43.7 percent shooting, including 33.6 percent from long range. The Lions are shooting 76.7 percent from the free throw line.

Three players are averaging in double figures led by senior K.J. Johnson, who is averaging 14.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting, including 38.9 percent from 3-point range. Sophomore Jacari Lane averages 12.3 points on 42.6 percent shooting to go along with team-bests in assists (3.3 apg.) and steals (1.1 spg.). Senior Damian Forrest averages a near double-double with 10 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds.

North Alabama was picked seventh in the preseason ASUN poll after the Lions returned 8 lettermen, including 4 starters, from a team that posted an 18-15 record and earned a bid to the CBI in 2022-23. It was the first winning record and postseason appearance since making the transition to Division I after winning Division II national titles in 1979 and 1991.

A longtime assistant at Appalachian State, VCU, Alabama and Wyoming, Pujol was hired as the seventh head coach at North Alabama in 2018, as he helped the Lions make the transition to Division I. He has a 65-88 record in his sixth season, including an 18-15 mark in 2022-23.

FAMILIAR CONNECTION

North Alabama head coach Tony Pujol knows the Sunflower State, having played both basketball and baseball at Sterling College in Sterling, Kan., from 1986-89. He was an all-conference baseball player three-straight seasons for the Warriors.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State and North Alabama will be meeting for the first time.

K-State is 2-0 vs. ASUN competition this season after home wins over Bellarmine (83-75) on Nov. 10 and Central Arkansas (100-56) on Nov. 22.

K-State is 13-1 all-time against ASUN opponents, including 11-0 at home. The lone loss to an ASUN opponent came before the existence of the league when Eastern Kentucky 54-47 win on Dec. 29, 1945.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS

First meeting

LAST MEETING:

First meeting

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 175-55 (.762) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 133-14 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 123-12 (.908) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State’s 12-1 non-conference mark in 2022-23 was the best since the 2009-10 team went a program-best 13-1. The 12 wins last season matched the 2008-09 and 2010-11 teams for the second-most in that span.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 5-2 4-0 4-0 Total 175-55 133-14 123-12

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,726-1,225 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LAST TIME OUT: K-STATE 88, ORAL ROBERTS 78 [OT]

K-State scored the last 12 points in overtime to outlast reigning Summit League champion Oral Roberts, 88-78, on Tuesday night before 9,887 fans at Bramlage Coliseum and maintain its perfect record in overtime games under head coach Jerome Tang.

K-State (5-2) is now 7-0 under Tang in overtime games, including 2-0 in 2023-24. The Wildcats have now won 13 straight non-conference games at home, including four in a row to start the season.

A season-high five Wildcats scored in double figures, including 20 points each from junior Arthur Kaluma and senior Tylor Perry. Junior Cam Carter earned his first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best 10 rebounds, while adding 5 assists and 3 steals in nearly 42 minutes. Freshman Dai Dai Ames and senior Will McNair Jr. each tallied 11 points.

K-State, which led by 11 points in the first half and nine points in the second half, could not shake Oral Roberts until the overtime period when the Wildcats rattled off 12 consecutive points starting with Kaluma’s 3-point play with 2:24 remaining. Perry followed with 7 straight points, including a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line, while Ames finished it off with 2 more free throws.

The Golden Eagles, which shot 51.7 percent (30-of-58) for the game, hit on 62.5 percent (15-of-24) in the first half and 52 percent (13-of-25) in the second half before making just 22.2 percent (2-of-9) in the overtime period.

In a game of runs, the teams went back and forth in the early going, knocking down three 3-pointers each, as K-State held a narrow 13-12 advantage at the first media timeout, just 5 minutes into the contest. The Wildcats were able to get some separation, scoring 15 of the next 20 points, including 9 in a row, to take a 28-17 lead and force an ORU timeout. However, the Golden Eagles were able to score 9 of the last 12 points to knot the game at 41-all at the break.

K-State had a strong start to the second half, scoring the first 7 points en route to building a 59-50 lead capped by a 3-pointer by Kaluma with 11:16 to play. However, just like the first half, ORU responded with an 8-0 run to close the gap to 59-58 and force a timeout by Tang with 8:08 remaining.

The Wildcats got a 3-pointer from Perry out of the timeout to spark a 9-4 stretch to push the lead to 68-62 with just over 5 minutes left. However, just like the first half, the Golden Eagles had a strong finish to the half, using a 10-4 run to tie the game at 72-all and force overtime.

K-State scored its 88 points on 44.8 percent (30-of-67) shooting, including 55.3 percent (21-of-38) from inside the 3-point line. The Wildcats scored 40 points in the paint and got 26 from its bench, while they took advantage of their size, turning 19 offensive rebounds into an 18-8 edge in second-chance points.

Senior Issac McBride and junior Jailen Bedford combined for 48 of the Golden Eagles’ 78 points, as McBride led all scorers with 25 points, while Bedford went 9-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State is now 6-0 under Tang when five or more players score in double digits.

Kaluma posted his sixth career 20-point game, including his second as a Wildcat, with 20 points on 7-of-13 field goals and 5-of-5 free throws.

Perry registered his 23rd career 20-point game, including his team-leading fourth this year, with 20 points… He has 63 career double-digit scoring games.

Carter had his first career double-double with 19 points to go with a career-best 10 rebounds, 5 assists and game-tying 3 steals in nearly 42 minutes.

NEW OFFENSE, MORE 3-POINTERS

K-State made the switch to the 5-out offense in the offseason to utilize its versality in talent, as the offense is structured around spacing with all 5 players required to pass, cut, screen, dribble and shoot.

After scoring 100 points in the exhibition play for the first time since 1993, the Wildcats eclipsed the 100-point barrier at home since 2010 and the second time under head coach Jerome Tang with a 100-56 victory over Central Arkansas on Nov. 22. The team has also scored 83 points twice (Bellarmine and No. 12/11 Miami), 91 vs. South Dakota State and 88 vs. Oral Roberts.

The current 83.9 scoring average is the best through the first 7 games since the 1997-98 team averaged 85.7 points. It is the third time that the Wildcats have averaged better than 80 points through the first 7 games in the last 25 seasons, joining the 1997-98 (85.7 ppg.) and 2009-10 (80.6 ppg.) teams.

The new offense has so far increased the number of 3-pointers, as the team has already attempted 197 from beyond the arc, including 33 in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), which ranked as the seventh-most in a game in school history. The Wildcats followed with 31 3-point attempts vs. Bellarmine (11/10/23), while hitting on double-digit makes (12) for the first time.

In the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23), K-State knocked down 14 3-pointers, which tied for the fifth-most in school history and are the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

The Wildcats have connected on 65 3-pointers, which are the most through the first 7 games. The 26 combined 3-pointers in games vs. Bellarmine and South Dakota State were the most in back-to-back games since also making 26 in games at Oklahoma State and at home to Kansas on Feb. 2 and 5, 2019.

The Wildcats rank second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal attempts (28.1) and fourth in 3-point field goals/game (9.3). The 197 3-point attempts are the second-most in the Big 12 behind BYU’s 202. Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the top-40 nationally in three 3-point categories, including ninth in attempts (64), 17th in makes/game (3.3) and 20th in total makes (23).

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

K-State has showed its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the team is averaging 37.4 points in the paint this season, including 49.3 in the last 3 games. The Wildcats scored 50 or more points in the paint in back-to-back games vs. No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against the Hurricanes, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

POINT OF EMPHASIS

Ever since the loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, in which, K-State was out-rebounded 44-22, rebounding has been a point of emphasis by head coach Jerome Tang. So far that message has been received, as the Wildcats rank second in the Big 12 and 21st nationally in rebounds/game (42.86), including first in the league and fourth nationally in offensive rebounds/game (16.71).

K-State has been out-rebounded just once this season (44-39 to Providence), while posting an +9.7 rebounding margin, which ranks 25th nationally.

K-State posted its highest rebound total in more than 25 seasons in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23), corralling 63 rebounds, which were the most since totaling 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 boards were 26 on the offensive end, which they converted into 34 second-chance points. The 26 offensive rebounds were the most since grabbing 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012, while the 37 defensive rebounds were one shy of the top-10.

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

K-State will need to continue to improve its defensive effort after allowing 520 points (74.3 ppg.) in the first 7 games on 43.8 percent shooting, including 34.4 percent (55-of-160) from 3-point range.

The Wildcats currently rank last in the Big 12 in both scoring defense (74.3 ppg.) and field goal percentage defense (43.8), while they are 13th in 3-point field goal percentage defense (34.4). The team is also 11th in assist/turnover ratio (1.16) and 12th in turnover margin (-1.6).

K-State has shown the ability to be a good defensive team, holding South Dakota State (11/13/23) and Providence (11/17/23) to an average of 69 points on 38.3 percent (51-of-133) shooting, including 27.9 percent (12-of-43) from 3-point range. The Wildcats held Central Arkansas to just 56 points on 27.9 percent (19-of-68) shooting, including 17.9 percent (7-of-39) in the first half.

In the overtime win over Providence (11/17/23), the defense matched and, at times, exceeded that of the Friars (which entered the game 17th nationally in field goal percentage defense), holding them to a season-low 35.3 percent (24-of-68) shooting, including 22.7 percent (5-of-22) from 3-point range.

NEEDING CONSISTENCY

K-State has had trouble finding rhythm and consistency with key players out at various times. Freshman Dai Dai Ames missed the Miami game after he was suspended 1-game by the NCAA for his actions against Providence (11/17/23), while Kaluma missed the South Dakota State (11/13/23) game due to injury. Ames will be eligible to return for Wednesday’s game.

K-State is already playing without a pair of projected starters in seniors Ques Glover (injury) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (suspension). Glover’s injury is expected to take 6-8 weeks, while Tomlin’s return is undetermined.

PERRY MORE THAN JUST A SCORER

Senior Tylor Perry proved that he is more than just a scorer in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23) in Las Vegas, leading the team in assists (6) and steals (4) to go with 6 rebounds and his team-best 22 points. Currently, he is averaging 17 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.

The performance was the first in his Division I career that he posted 20 or more points, had 6 or more rebounds, 6 or more assists and 4 or more steals. Only once did he even accomplish three of those stats, as he had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against Sam Houston in the 2023 NIT First Round.

Perry missed his first 8 field goals, including his first 6 from 3-point range, before making his acrobatic 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. The shot seemed to spark the fifth-year senior, as he finished the game making 5 of his last 9 field goals, including 4 of his last 6 3-point baskets.

Perry’s 22 points were the most by a Wildcat newcomer in a debut since Michael Beasley scored 32 points in his first game against Sacramento State on Nov. 9, 2007. In fact, Perry is the first Wildcat to post a 20-point game in a season opener since Mike McGuirl had 22 points vs. Drake on Nov. 25, 2020.

Perry has scored in double figures in 6 of the first 7 games, as his 14-game streak of double-digit scoring games ended with 6 points vs. Central Arkansas (11/22/23). Among those 6 double-digit scoring games is a team-best four 20-point games, which includes 22 vs. USC (11/6/23) and South Dakota State (11/13/23) and a season-best 24 in the win over Providence (11/17/23).

Perry has a 20-point game in 8 of last 12 games, also dating to last season.

Perry ranks the Big 12’s top 10 in seven categories, including tops in 3-point field goals/game (3.29), free throw percentage (94.9) and minutes (35.4), third in assist/turnover ratio (3.36), fourth in scoring (17.43 ppg.), eighth in assists (5.29 apg.) and 10th in 3-point field goal percentage (35.9).

Perry recently eclipsed 2,000 career points in his college career, which includes stints at Coffeyville Community College (2019-21) and North Texas (2021-23). He currently has 1,105 points at the Division I level.

Perry had at least 4 3-pointers in each of the first 3 games, while he had a season-high 6 treys against South Dakota State (11/13/23). He now has made at least 4 3-pointers in 27 career games at the Division I level, while he hast 6 or made triples in 4 games (7 vs. San Jose State (11/25/22) and 6 at UAB (2/19/22), 6 vs. Sam Houston (3/19/23) and 6 vs. South Dakota State).

EXCELLING FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the best from the free throw line, hitting on 94.9 percent (37-of-39). He ranks 18th nationally and first in the Big 12. He made 34 straight free throws before missing in overtime vs. Oral Roberts.

Among Perry’s 24 points in the win over Providence (11/17/23) was a perfect 14-of-14 performance from the free throw line, which tied for the third-best in school history and the best since Michael Beasley went 15-of-15 from the line at Baylor on Feb. 23, 2008. Only Beasley and Steve Henson, who went a school-best 17-of-17 from the stripe at Iowa State on Feb. 24, 1988, have enjoyed a better performance from the free throw line.

BUCKET GETTER

Head coach Jerome Tang has said that he wants guard Cam Carter to be a bucket getter and that’s what the junior has delivered in the first 7 games, averaging 16.9 points per game. He leads the Wildcats in field goals (45) and attempts (106), while he is second to Tylor Perry in 3-point field goals (16).

After recording his first 20-point game vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, Carter took it to another level vs. No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23).

Carter scored a career-best 28 points vs. the Hurricanes, including 24 in the second half when the Wildcats cut a 24-point deficit to just 7 points in the last 45 seconds. He finished the game 12-of-22 from the field (10-of-16 in the second half) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block in 38 minutes.

In addition to scoring in double figures in 5 games, Carter notched his first career double-double vs. Oral Roberts (11/28/23), posting 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a career-best 10 rebounds, 5 assists and team-high 3 steals.

Carter ranks in the Big 12’s top 20 in six categories, including fourth in steals (2.57), sixth in scoring (17.4 ppg.), fifth in minutes (33.1), ninth in 3-point field goals made/game (2.29) and 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.0) and 20th in rebounding (5.71).

Carter has now scored in double figures in 15 games, including 13 times as a Wildcat. Eight of those double-digit totals have come in the last 16 games.

STARTING TO FIND A RHYTHM

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to find a rhythm after a slow start to the season, becoming a double-double threat nearly every night. He has scored in double figures in 5 consecutive games, averaging 17.6 points on 50 percent shooting (31-of-61) to go with 8.4 rebounds per game.

Kaluma was named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 18.0 points on 52.2 percent (12-of-23) shooting with 9.5 rebounds. After scoring 18 in the OT win over Providence, including a pivotal 3-pointer, he had his first double-double as a Wildcat and fourth in his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds vs. 12/11 Miami.

Kaluma has scored a season-high 20 points in consecutive games against Central Arkansas (11/22/23) and Oral Roberts (11/28/23), connecting on 58.3 percent (14-of-24) from the field while grabbing 8 rebounds in each contest.

Kaluma is one of 3 Big 12 players (along with Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson and WVU’s Jesse Edwards) to rank in the top-10 in scoring and rebounding, as he places ninth in scoring (15.7 ppg.) and third in rebounding (8.5 rpg.).

MASTER OF THE BOARDS

Senior David N’Guessan has been impressive so far on the glass, ranking sixth in the Big 12 in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game. He ranks third in the league in offensive rebounds (3.43 orpg.), while he is 11th in defensive rebounds (4.86 drpg.). He has double-digit rebounds in 3 of his first 7 games.

N’Guessan grabbed his first career double-double in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), as he scored 10 points on 5-of-8 field goals to go with a then career-best 10 rebounds in just over 27 minutes.

N’Guessan broke his career-high with 11 rebounds vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) then matched it in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23) while collecting his second double-double with a season-high 11 points.

N’Guessan gained valuable experience this past summer training with the Dutch National Team, as the Orange Lions competed in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye August 13-16.

N’Guessan averaged 9 points on 55.6 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game in the 3-game pool play tournament. He opened the tournament with a near double-double of 17 points and 9 rebounds in the Lions’ narrow overtime loss to Sweden on August 13.

BIG MAN OFF TO SOLID START

Senior Will McNair is off to solid start to the season, averaging 7.9 points on a team-best 65.8 percent shooting to go along with 4.1 rebounds through the first 7 games in 18.3 minutes per game.

McNair scored 8 points vs. USC (11/6/23) then has earned starts in each of the last 6 games. He has double figures in 3 of those 6 starts, including 10 points each vs. South Dakota State and Providence and 11 vs. Oral Roberts.

FRESHMEN SHOWING PROMISE

Three-man freshman class of Dai Dai Ames, R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich have all shown promise after being pressed into early action. The trio were part of a consensus top-35 recruiting class.

Ames has already scored in double figures in 4 games, including a season-best 14 points vs. Central Arkansas (11/22/23), while he has dished out at least 3 assists in his 5 games played with a season-high 7 vs. South Dakota State.

Jones is the only freshman to play in all 7 games, averaging 13 minutes per game. He ranks third on the team in 3-pointers (9), scoring in 5 of 7 games with a season-best 14 points vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23).

Rich, whose dunk against Central Arkansas made the Sportcenter Top 10, has wowed fans with his potential, logging a near double-double vs. the Bears with a season-best 13 points and 8 rebounds in under 18 minutes.

KALUMA, PERRY NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Junior Arthur Kaluma and fifth-year senior Tylor Perry were each chosen as Honorable Mention selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by the league coaches when the league office announced its annual preseason teams.

Kaluma and Perry are the first Wildcats named to the Preseason All-Big 12 since Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade in 2018-19.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing, Kaluma transferred to K-State after an impressive 2-year stint (2021-23) at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins, including 26 in BIG EAST play, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

A 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard, Perry came to K-State after a decorated 2-year career (2021-23) at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to 56 total wins, including a school-record 31 in 2022-23, the 2023 NIT Championship and 2022 C-USA regular-season title. In addition to being the 2023 C-USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player, he was twice named to the C-USA First Team (2022, 2023) while was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

KALUMA NAMED TO PRESEASON WATCH LIST FOR JULIUS ERVING AWARD

Kaluma was also one of 20 players named to the preseason Watch List for the 2024 Julius Erving Award, which annually recognizes the nation’s top small forward, by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is the second time that Kaluma has been named to a preseason Watch List after he was chosen to the Watch List for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in 2022-23 while playing at Creighton.

‘CATS CRACK 100 IN LONE EXHIBITION

K-State connected on 52.1 percent from the field, including 55.6 percent in the second half, as the Wildcats eclipsed 100 points in home exhibition play for the first time since 1993 in a 102-68 win over Division II Emporia State on Nov. 1 before 9,268 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. It was the team’s first and only public exhibition before the start of the 2023-24 season.

It was the first 100-point game in home exhibition play since a 101-80 win over Fort Hood on Nov. 22, 1993, while it was the most in a home exhibition game since scoring 111 in a win over Michigan AAU on Nov. 15, 1991. The victory also extended K-State’s winning streak in home exhibition play to 29 games, which dates to 2003, and includes 6 wins over Emporia State.

Junior Cam Carter paced four Wildcats in double figures with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-13 field goals in just 14 minutes to go with 3 assists and 2 steals, while sophomore Jerrell Colbert added 13 points off the bench on 5-of-5 shooting, along with 5 rebounds, also in 14 minutes. Freshman Dai Dai Ames and junior Arthur Kaluma also broke double-digits with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Macaleab Rich collected a game-high 9 rebounds to go with his 8 points off the bench. Senior Tylor Perry, who picked up 2 early fouls, dished out a team-best 5 assists to go with 8 points.

The 100-point game was the eighth in the school’s exhibition history since 1964, including the fifth in Bramlage Coliseum. K-State scored its 102 points on 38 made field goals, including 29 coming inside the 3-point line, while knocking down 17 of 19 attempts (89.5 percent) from the free throw line. The Wildcats scored 56 points in the paint to go along with 25 fast-break points, 21 points off turnovers and 53 bench points. They also had assists on 26 of their 38 field goals with 9 players having at least 2 assists led by Perry’s team-high 5.

K-STATE, TANG AGREE TO EXTENSION THROUGH 2029-30 SEASON

After a record-setting first season, head coach Jerome Tang agreed to a new 7-year contract through the 2029-30 season to continue his leadership of the Kansas State men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Gene Taylor announced on September 25.

The new contract replaces his original 6-year deal that Tang agreed to become the 25th men’s basketball coach in school history on March 21, 2022. Tang now has 7 years left on his agreement that runs until April 30, 2030. The second-year head coach will be paid $3 million in 2023-24 and receive a $100,000 increase to his salary in each remaining contract year culminating in a $3.6 million base for the 2029-30 season. There are also four retention bonuses of $200,000 following the 2023-24, 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons.

Armed with just two returning players, the Wildcats posted a 26-10 overall record in Tang’s inaugural season, which included a tie for third place in the nation’s most difficult conference – the Big 12 – with an 11-7 mark and the school’s 13th appearance in the Elite Eight and the first since 2017-18. The 26 wins are the third-most in school history, trailing the school-record 29 in 2009-10 and the 27 in 2012-13, and just the eighth 25-win campaign.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME TRIP

‘CATS SPENT 10 DAYS IN AUGUST IN ISRAEL, ABU DHABI, U.A.E.

K-State got a jump start on its preparations for the 2023-24 season with a historic 10-day trip to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE] from August 9-20.

During the Israeli portion of the trip, the team enjoyed walking tours of the Old City Jerusalem, the City of David, Bethlehem and Old City Jaffa, visits to the Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – as well as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea. While in Abu Dhabi, they visited the Abraham Peace Accords House and the Grand Mosque.

The Wildcats played 3 games on the tour, defeating the Israeli Select Team, 94-87, on August 15 in Tel Aviv before an 83-81 setback to Team Mexico on August 17 and a 112-72 win over Al-Sharjah on August 18, both in Abu Dhabi. Senior Tylor Perry paced 4 Wildcats in double figures on the tour, averaging 22.7 points on 56.8 percent shooting.

K-State, along with the University of Arizona, are the first college teams to ever take a foreign tour to Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition tour was generously sponsored by Athletes for Israel and its Founder Daniel Posner as well as the Abu Dhabi Tourism Board. In their efforts to combat antisemitism and racism, Athletes For Israel brings athletes to Israel so they can experience the Holy Land and develop a connection with its history, culture, innovation and people.

For more information on the organization and its mission, visit athletesforisrael.org.

UP NEXT: VS. 18/15 VILLANOVA (6-2)