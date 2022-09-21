K-State Honors Salina Company

The Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering is honoring Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. as its 2022 Company of the Year .

According to K-State, this annual selection is based on exhibited commitment to engineering education, as well as high standards and quality performance in the engineering profession.

Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. was established in 1976 and has been a leader in the manufacturing of agricultural implements for tillage, seeding and planting in the United States, as well as a leading producer of dirt working, turf maintenance, material handling and landscaping equipment. Based in Salina, the company has eight manufacturing facilities in central Kansas and operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kubota North America, which purchased the company in 2016.

“It’s a privilege to recognize Great Plains Manufacturing as our 2022 Company of the Year,” said Matt O’Keefe, dean of the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. “The company’s investment in the college, both in direct financial support of students and faculty, as well as hiring our graduates, is much appreciated.”

Great Plains is an Engineering Leadership and Innovation , or ELI, corporate partner in the college, taking part in the investment opportunity that includes hosting an annual Career Spotlight Day on campus and mentoring and interacting with ELI Scholars throughout the school year.

The company recruits students in the biological systems, computer, electrical, environmental, industrial and mechanical engineering majors, as well as agricultural technology management, computer science, and construction science and management majors. The company also has provided direct support for student scholarships and assists in support of faculty and research. Additionally, Great Plains has sponsored the Helwig Farms Quarter-Scale Tractor Team and partnered with students working on their senior design projects.

Great Plains will be honored as part of the college’s career fair reception at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the Engineering Hall atrium.