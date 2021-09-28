K-State Holds Weekly Press Conference Prior to Oklahoma Contest

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen on “Wildcats Uncut”

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex, as the Wildcats prepare to host No. 4 Oklahoma this Saturday in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference (also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and archived here) are posted below, in addition to comments from select players.

The Wildcats and Sooners kick off at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday in a game televised by FOX with Aaron Goldsmith and Brock Huard on the call.