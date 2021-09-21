Salina, KS

K-State Holds Weekly Press Conference Prior to Big 12 Opener

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 21, 2021

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen on “Wildcats Uncut”

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 Conference opener this Saturday at Oklahoma State. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference (also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and archived here) are posted below, in addition to comments from select players.

The Wildcats and Cowboys kick off at 6 p.m., on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium in a game shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

