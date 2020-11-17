K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference Prior to Iowa State Game

Watch: Chris Klieman | Phillip Brooks | Ekow Boye-Doe | Eli Huggins

Listen: Wildcats Uncut



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday prior to the Wildcats traveling to face No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. The Wildcats and Cyclones kick off at 3 p.m. inside Jack Trice Stadium, and the game will be shown on FOX.