K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference

KSU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 22, 2020

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Will Jones II  |  Phillip Brooks  |  Justin Hughes  |  Cooper Beebe

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 opener at Oklahoma. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. The Wildcats travel to Norman this Saturday to face the third-ranked Sooners in an 11 a.m. contest that will be shown on FOX. Listen to the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/16

September 17, 2020 10:15 am

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conferenc...

September 15, 2020 4:20 pm

Cats Fall to Arkansas State in Season Opener

September 12, 2020 11:08 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 9/8

September 9, 2020 9:17 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State Holds Weekly Football Press...

Watch: Chris Klieman  |  Will Jones II  |  Phillip Brooks  |  Justin Hughes  |  Cooper ...

September 22, 2020 Comments

KWU Men’s Golf wins Ottawa Fa...

Sports News

September 22, 2020

Bridge Work

Kansas News

September 22, 2020

Guilty Plea in Robbery, Chase, Cras...

Top News

September 22, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Bridge Work
September 22, 2020Comments
3 More COVID Cases at Sal...
September 22, 2020Comments
Car Crashes Into Treeline
September 22, 2020Comments
Kelly proclaims Sept. 22 ...
September 22, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH