K-State Holds Weekly Football Press Conference

Watch: Chris Klieman | Will Jones II | Phillip Brooks | Justin Hughes | Cooper Beebe

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media via Zoom on Tuesday as the Wildcats prepare for their Big 12 opener at Oklahoma. A complete transcript of Klieman’s press conference – which was also streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – and players are posted below. The Wildcats travel to Norman this Saturday to face the third-ranked Sooners in an 11 a.m. contest that will be shown on FOX. Listen to the game on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.