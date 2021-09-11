K-State Holds Off Southern Illinois in Home Opener

MANHATTAN, Kansas â€“Â Deuce Vaughn Â rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to help K-State hold off Southern Illinois by the score of 31-23 on Saturday evening.

The Cats (2-0) held a 21-3 advantage early in the second quarter after a pair of scores by a Vaughn and a rushing touchdown byÂ Will Howard . The visitors responded and scored three straight touchdowns to take a 23-21 advantage to the halftime break.

A 34-yard field goal byÂ Taiten Winkel Â gave the Cats a 24-23 lead midway through the third. The defense took over from there. Vaughn added his third rushing score, and a fumble recovery byÂ Timmy Horne Â sealed the win before 47,628 fans atÂ Bill Snyder Â Family Stadium.

Malik Knowles Â caught four passes for 112 yards. Howard threw for 55 yards in relief ofÂ Skylar Thompson , who suffered an injury early in the game.

K-State finished with 381 yards of offense on the night, including 209 rushing yards.Â Joe Ervin Â added 47 rushing yards for K-State.

TJ Smith ,Â Jahron McPherson ,Â Julius Brents Â andÂ Cody Fletcher Â all had five tackles for K-State defensively.Â Jaylen Pickle Â added an interception in the win.

Nic Baker threw for 176 yards for Southern Illinois (1-1). Javon Williams, Jr. rushed for 46 yards with a pair of scores for the Salukis.