K-State Holds Off Southern Illinois in Home Opener

MANHATTAN, Kansas â€“Â Deuce VaughnÂ rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to help K-State hold off Southern Illinois by the score of 31-23 on Saturday evening.
The Cats (2-0) held a 21-3 advantage early in the second quarter after a pair of scores by a Vaughn and a rushing touchdown byÂ Will Howard. The visitors responded and scored three straight touchdowns to take a 23-21 advantage to the halftime break.
A 34-yard field goal byÂ Taiten WinkelÂ gave the Cats a 24-23 lead midway through the third. The defense took over from there. Vaughn added his third rushing score, and a fumble recovery byÂ Timmy HorneÂ sealed the win before 47,628 fans atÂ Bill SnyderÂ Family Stadium.
Malik KnowlesÂ caught four passes for 112 yards. Howard threw for 55 yards in relief ofÂ Skylar Thompson, who suffered an injury early in the game.
K-State finished with 381 yards of offense on the night, including 209 rushing yards.Â Joe ErvinÂ added 47 rushing yards for K-State.
TJ Smith,Â Jahron McPherson,Â Julius BrentsÂ andÂ Cody FletcherÂ all had five tackles for K-State defensively.Â Jaylen PickleÂ added an interception in the win.
Nic Baker threw for 176 yards for Southern Illinois (1-1). Javon Williams, Jr. rushed for 46 yards with a pair of scores for the Salukis.
