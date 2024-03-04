K-State Holds Initial Spring Football Press Conference

2024 Spring Prospectus | Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews | Media Download

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats’ first of 15 spring practices on Tuesday. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

“Well, good afternoon, everyone. We’re ready to start spring ball. We had a really good winter with Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll) and his staff putting on a lot of muscle mass and guys getting stronger. We are excited about a lot of our younger players that are going to get a great opportunity this spring to go out and see how much they’ve improved from the fall and from bowl prep. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago that we were in bowl prep being at the end of December, but it’s upon us. What we’ll do is we’ll have two practices this week on Tuesday and Thursday. Those will be kind of our helmet and shorts practices. We’ll have some extra meeting time, a little extra walkthrough time because we don’t have practice on the weekend. Then, obviously, we’ll go on spring break. When we come back from spring break, we’ll get right into it. We’re going to have three practices a week – Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday – and continue to progress forward. We’re excited. We’ve got some different things that we’re going to do on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively. I’ll let Coach (Matt) Wells, Coach (Conor) Riley, Coach (Van) Malone and Coach (Joe) Klanderman talk about those things when they get an opportunity to speak to you. We’re doing some different things – not making wholesale changes – but we’re always trying to tweak and improve. So, it will be a fun spring to see how much stuff we can get in and see how much guys have improved.”