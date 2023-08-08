K-State Holds First Preseason Camp Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media for the first time during preseason camp on Tuesday at the Vanier Family Football Complex. Links to video and audio of the press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. It’s great to see everybody here as we wrap up practice six of fall camp. I just want to start off by saying that our thoughts and prayers are with President Linton right now. Hopefully they caught it in time. I know he’s going through some treatments in the near future. We’re thinking of him with K-State Football, for sure, and obviously the entire K-State community. We’re praying for you. We’ve got your back, Prez. Wishing you well.

“The first six practices are in the books. There are some really good things. A lot of installs, so there’s a lot of young guys that are probably swimming a little bit mentally. The older kids kind of pick up where they leave off from spring and their own stuff in the summer. So, we’re ahead of schedule with some of the older guys. Our install starts to slow down here in the next couple of practices, and then we’ll be able to hone in on a lot of the basic schemes and techniques and try to get more guys understanding of what we’re doing. But I’m pleased with the energy. We talked last night in our team meeting that we’re kind of catching a break right now with the weather the last few days. It’s been really good. So, we’ve had really good energy, really good competition, but adversity is going to come back on us here once that heat fires up. We need it, we like it. The players may not, but coaches do to make sure that we’re prepared for early season football.”