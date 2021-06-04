K-State Football Finalizes Quality Control and Analyst Staff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman has finalized the Wildcats’ quality control and analyst staff with the announcement of four hires.

Brian Lepak has been named Senior Offensive Quality Control/Assistant Director of Recruiting, while Will Burnham – who was with the Wildcats for spring practices – serves as the Special Teams Quality Control coach. The duo joins six-year staff member Taylor Godinet (defense) on the quality control staff. Additionally, Tyler Foster (offense) and David Orloff (defense) have been hired as analysts.

Lepak comes to K-State after serving one year as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach at Southern where he helped the Jaguars earn a top-20 final ranking during the 2021 spring season. Under Lepak’s watch, all five Southern offensive linemen earned All-SWAC honors, including three first-team performers. Lepak spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma and the three years prior to that in the same role at Indiana where he worked with current K-State offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham.

A native of Claremore, Oklahoma, Lepak was an offensive lineman for two seasons at Colorado State before transferring to Oklahoma where he spent three seasons, including the 2010 Big 12 Championship team, while he was an Academic All-American that season.

After his playing career, Lepak attended law school at Oklahoma and graduated in 2014, and he was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association the same year. In addition to his law degree, Lepak has dual degrees in Accounting and Finance from OU where he was the Outstanding Senior in Accounting.

Burnham came to Manhattan after spending two seasons as a special teams graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, helping coordinate a collective unit that ranked in the top three of the ACC both seasons in special teams efficiency, including a No. 11 national ranking in 2019. He arrived in Blacksburg after spending one season as a graduate assistant at Marshall and the previous two years as the tight ends and fullbacks coach at UT Martin.

A native of Lithia, Florida, Burnham played running back at Florida State from 2012 to 2014 as the Seminoles were three-time ACC Champions, won the 2012 Orange Bowl and the 2013 National Championship.

Foster has spent time at both the college and high school ranks during his young career. Foster, who obtained his bachelor’s degree in 2014 and his master’s in 2017 – both from UTSA – was a graduate assistant at Prairie View A&M during the 2015 season as he worked with the running backs. He also served as the running backs coach and run game coordinator at Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas, while he was a recruiting analyst for a brief period at Oklahoma State.

Orloff was at Syracuse the last three seasons as both a graduate assistant working with the Orange linebackers and as a quality control coach. He helped Syracuse finished third in the nation in takeaways in 2018, while the Orange also broke the school’s sack record that season. He went to Upstate New York after spending the three seasons prior as a defensive and special teams graduate assistant at UNLV.

Orloff earned his undergraduate degree from San Jose State in 2015 as he was an offensive undergraduate assistant for the Spartans for five seasons. He also has master’s degrees from both UNLV (special education) and Syracuse (instructional design, development & evaluation).