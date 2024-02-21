K-State Football Announces Two Promotions

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Clint Brown, a veteran college football coach who has spent the last two seasons as an offensive quality control coach on the Kansas State staff, has been promoted to the role of Director of Roster Management, while Taylor Wenger, a football operations assistant in 2022 and 2023, has been promoted to assistant director of football operations, head coach Chris Klieman announced Wednesday.

In his role, Brown will oversee the football recruiting staff as he manages the composition of the football roster and, in consultation with Klieman and the assistant coaches, will determine the needs for future teams, as well as develop a strategy to retain current student-athletes and attain prospective student-athletes.

“Clint has been a vital member of our staff since his arrival and has played a big part in the overall success of our program,” Klieman said. “With recruiting, the transfer portal, NIL, and overall roster management becoming more and more of a daily function, we wanted to identify an experienced person who was familiar with our program and culture. Clint fits that perfectly, and I am excited for his new role and continued impact on our football student-athletes.”

Brown came to K-State prior to the 2022 season and has helped the Wildcats earn a combined 19-8 record, a 2022 Big 12 Championship and a 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl victory.

“I am appreciative of Coach Klieman for giving me an opportunity to join the K-State Football staff two years ago, and during that time my family and I have been heavily invested in the culture of the program and the Manhattan community,” Brown said. “This new role will help facilitate Kansas State recruiting while retaining elite talent. With the evolving and ever-changing landscape of college football, I am excited to meet these new challenges head on and enact Coach Klieman’s vision for the program moving forward.”

Prior to his time in Manhattan, Brown spent the previous three seasons as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Abilene Christian where he tutored a pair of defenders to All-America honors in 2019, and, over his three seasons in Abilene, he saw five different defenders pick up all-conference accolades.

Brown went to Abilene Christian following a 10-year run on the staff at South Dakota State, including the final six as the program’s sole defensive coordinator after working the first four years as a co-defensive coordinator. Over his 10 years in Brookings, Brown helped the Jackrabbits earn a combined 83-44 record, including a 54-25 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, while they reached the FCS Playoffs in eight of his 10 years on staff.

A native of Arlington, Nebraska, Brown played football at Nebraska and was a member of the Cornhuskers’ 1994 national championship team. He began his collegiate coaching career as a student assistant for the Cornhuskers during the spring of 1995, and later that year he coached the outside linebackers at Nebraska Wesleyan, then spent the 1996 season as a graduate assistant at Nebraska-Omaha.

Brown spent two more seasons as a graduate assistant at New Mexico State, working with the linebackers in 1997 and the secondary in 1998. While in Las Cruces he completed a master’s of arts degree in curriculum and instruction.

Brown’s time in Manhattan is his second stint in the state of Kansas having served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Bethel College from 2000 to 2003. Following his time at Bethel, Brown returned to New Mexico State in 2004 to coach the Aggies’ safeties and special teams. He also served as academic coordinator.

Brown and his wife, Stephanie, have one daughter, Ava.

Wenger, a native of Glidden, Iowa, has worked closely with Director of Football Operations Kacey Feldkamp the last two seasons after obtaining her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa in 2020 and graduate degree in 2022. In her role, Wenger assists with team travel, gameday logistics, camps and clinics, team organization and daily player operations.