K-State Football Announces Staff Additions

MANHATTAN, Kan. – As spring football practices continue, Kansas State has welcomed the additions of staff members Nate Kaczor, Drew Liddle, Sean Maguire, Riley Galpin and Lonnie Maddox over the last month.

Kaczor (pronounced KAT-sir) will serve as the Special Teams Quality Control Coach, Liddle and Maguire as Offensive Analysts, Galpin as Assistant Director of On-Campus Recruiting and Maddox as an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.

A 16-year NFL coaching veteran who has served as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Washington Commanders over the last five seasons, Kaczor has worked as a college or NFL coach each of the last 33 seasons. He got his start in the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2008 to 2011, was an assistant offensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans in 2012 and has also served as the special teams coordinator for the Titans (2013-15) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-18).

A native of Scott City, Kansas, Kaczor also worked 17 seasons as a college assistant coach as he was an offensive assistant at Utah State from 1991 to 1999 – crossing paths with current K-State assistants Mike Tuiasosopo and Matt Wells – in addition to serving as the offensive coordinator at Nebraska-Kearney (2000-03), co-offensive coordinator at Idaho (2004-05) and tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe (2006-07).

Liddle returns to Manhattan after working the previous two seasons as the tight ends/fullbacks coach at UTEP. Liddle, who played in 26 games throughout his four-year Wildcat career, was an Offensive Graduate Assistant at K-State for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before working as an Offensive Quality Control Coach and Assistant Director of Recruiting for the 2017 through 2020 seasons. Liddle then became the offensive line coach at Abilene Christian in 2021 before moving to UTEP a year later.

A former quarterback at Florida State, Maguire comes to Manhattan after working last season at the University of Buffalo as a Defensive Analyst and Quality Control Coach. He went to upstate New York after working four seasons at Texas A&M, the first two as an Offensive Graduate Assistant in 2018 and 2019 before serving as an Offensive Analyst the next two seasons. Maguire played four seasons at Florida State, including the National Championship campaign of 2013. His best season came during his junior campaign of 2015 when he made five starts and threw for 1,520 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Galpin has spent the last two seasons as the Director of On-campus Recruiting and an Operations Assistant at the University of West Georgia where she directed and supervised all planning of official and unofficial visits to campus. She also helped plan and execute football camps, prospect days and junior days, while she helped transitioned incoming players both athletically and academically.

Maddox arrives in Manhattan after spending the last four seasons at Valdosta State as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for all 14 athletics programs, while he did the same the 2017 through 2019 seasons at Alcorn State. A graduate of Troy University, Maddox received his start in the strength and conditioning field at Troy for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, while he worked with the South Carolina football program as an intern in 2016. He is a certified strength and condition specialist by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and a registered strength and conditioning coach by the NSCA.

The Wildcats have held six of their 15 allotted spring practices, and they will continue to practice three to four times per week leading up to their final practice on April 13.