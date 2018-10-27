K-State Falls at No. 8/8 Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 8/8 Oklahoma Sooners totaled a season-high 702 total yards of offense and six touchdowns, as the Sooners overwhelmed Kansas State, 51-14, in front of 86,436 fans at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) was led by redshirt quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 19-of-24 passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns, while redshirt freshman running back Kennedy Brooks rushed for two touchdowns and sophomore wide receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in two touchdowns receptions.

K-State (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) collected 245 yards of total offense, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Sooners.

Sophomore quarterback Skylar Thompson led the Wildcats in yards, rushing for 54 yards on seven attempts and a touchdown and completing 13-of-21 passing for 108 yards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State deferred the coin toss, resulting in Oklahoma claiming the opening kickoff. On the Sooners’ first offensive series, they drove the ball 69 yards on 7 plays, resulting in a 35-yard touchdown pass from Murray to junior tight end Grant Calcaterra.

The Sooners would rattle off 17 unanswered points in the first quarter, including an 82-yard touchdown pass from Murray to Lamb. For the Wildcats, the offense stalled in the first quarter, posting just three first downs.

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Wildcats responded on their first possession of the second quarter, as K-State marched down the field on 14 plays for 75 yards, resulting in a five-yard touchdown rush on a read option from Thompson. The Wildcats trailed 17-7 with 9:31 remaining in the first half.

On the following Oklahoma possessions, the Sooners found 14 points on consecutive possessions, including a 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 3-yard touchdown rush by Brooks. The Oklahoma scores increased its lead to 31-7 with 2:15 left in the half.

The Sooners found their second field goal of the game after forcing a turnover on special teams, as place kicker Austin Seibert connected on a 27-yard field goal to bring the score to 34-7 at the half. K-State totaled 126 yards in the first half, while Oklahoma garnered 386 yards and 19 first downs.

The Sooners continued their impressive rushing effort in the second half, as Brooks found an alley that lead to an 86-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter, expanding the lead to 41-7 with 12:29 left in the third quarter. The 86-yard rush was the longest the Wildcats have allowed since 2015, when DeAndre Washington of Texas Tech scored on an 80-yard rush.

After the Sooner touchdown, Oklahoma added 10 more points on a 57-yard touchdown reception by Lamb, and a 22-yard field goal from Seibert to lead 51-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats found their second touchdown of the game on a 9-yard touchdown rush from senior running back Justin Silmon, his first touchdown of the season.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Dalton Schoen – The K-State wide receiver hauled in four passes for 47 yards on Saturday, leading the Wildcats in receiving. In the first quarter, Schoen brought in his longest reception of the game, catching a 22-yard pass from quarterback Skylar Thompson.

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Walter Neil Jr. – Sophomore defensive back Walter Neil Jr. led the K-State defensive unit with nine total tackles, including six solo tackles and a quarterback hurry.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Devin Anctil – Sophomore punter Devin Anctil punted seven times on Saturday, netting 328 yards, averaging 46.9 yards per punt with a long of 65 yards, which is a new career long.

STAT OF THE GAME

702 – The 702 yards gained by the Sooners on Saturday are the tied for fifth most yards allowed in K-State program history, and the most since Texas Tech garnered 739 yards in 2009. The Sooners found 380 of those yards through the air and 322 yards on the ground.