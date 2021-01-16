Salina, KS

K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

K-State Athletics ReleaseJanuary 16, 2021

Austin, TexasÂ â€“ Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures, and Texas picked up an 82-67 win over K-State on Saturday evening in Austin. Texas bounced back from their first conference loss to improve to 11-2 (5-1 Big 12). K-State dropped to 5-9 (1-5 Big 12) with its fourth straight loss.

Texas took control of the game with a 15-0 run over a four minute stretch in the first half. The run gave the hosts a 27-12 lead. The Cats went over seven minutes without scoring, and the Longhorns took advantage. Texas led 44-24 at the half. The Longhorns went 16-for-28 from the floor. Jones and Courtney Ramey combined for 25 points in the opening 20 minutes.

K-State went 16-of-28 from the floor in the second half.Â Davion BradfordÂ had a team-high 14 points.Â Rudi WilliamsÂ added 12, whileÂ Mike McGuirlÂ andÂ DaJuan GordonÂ each had 11 for K-State.

Kamika Hepa (15), Ramey (14) and Jericho Sims (14) joined Jones in double figures for Texas.

K-State returns to action on January 19thÂ with a game at Oklahoma at 5:30 P.M.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

K-State Falls at No. 4 Texas, 82-67

Sheriff Soldan Named to P...
January 15, 2021Comments
Motorcycle and Electronic...
January 15, 2021Comments
Debit Card Crime Caught o...
January 15, 2021Comments
Next Paycheck Protection ...
January 15, 2021Comments

