K-State Expands Land Grant Promise Statewide

By Todd Pittenger August 29, 2023

Kansas State University has expanded eligibility for its Land Grant Promise to students from all 105 Kansas counties after a successful pilot for 10 counties in fall 2022.

The K-State Land Grant Promise assures that full-time, Pell-eligible undergraduates with a total household income of $70,000 or less will receive a total grant and scholarship aid package up to the equivalent cost of 15 credit hours of in-state tuition.

According to the school, students are automatically evaluated for this opportunity once they are enrolled at full time, 12 or more hours, for a semester and have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, by K-State’s priority date of March 1. The promise, which has been expanded to all K-State locations — including the Manhattan, Salina and Olathe campuses and K-State Online — is offered to qualifying undergraduates actively working toward their first bachelor’s degrees.

“We are committed to improving student access and success at K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at K-State “Of the Land Grant Promise recipients this fall, more than 48% identify as first generation or first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Removing financial barriers to K-State, a university that celebrates the highest retention and graduation rates of any university in the state, provides a pathway to a bright future full of opportunity.”

Students who do not qualify for the K-State Land Grant Promise may be eligible for other need-based aid, including the Freshman Wildcat Grant or Wildcat Opportunity Grant. K-State also offers micro-retention grants, completion grants and emergency assistance to help students overcome financial barriers.

For more information about scholarships and aid, visit the Office of Student Financial Assistance’s website.

 