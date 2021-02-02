K-State Engineering Student From Salina Picked For Ambassador Organization

A student from Salina, attending the K-State College of Engineering, is selected as one of the 31 new members in to an engineering ambassadors organization on campus.

The Kansas State University Carl R. Ice College of Engineering has made its selection of 31 students for membership in the Engineering Ambassadors organization.

Engineering Ambassadors are current College of Engineering students chosen to promote the engineering profession and act as hosts for the college. Each ambassador assists with recruitment initiatives that occur both on and off campus.

Students with strong academic and leadership records are eligible for membership, and must have successfully completed the Engineering Leadership program, E-LEAD, in addition to participating in a two-round selection process.

Advisors Leanne Reineman, assistant director; Mitchell Pivovar, recruitment coordinator; and Craig Wanklyn, assistant dean, announced the following members for 2021:

Kail Dubbert, junior in mechanical engineering, Beloit.

From Greater Kansas City: Julio Gutierrez Martinez, junior in electrical engineering, Kansas City; Ava Stoltz, sophomore in biological systems engineering, Leawood; Chris Brown, freshman in computer science, Danny Eckerberg, sophomore in chemical engineering, Cameron Kotwitz, sophomore in computer engineering, Rachel McElyea, junior in civil engineering, Cynthia Ndegwa, freshman in industrial engineering, Maddy Rigdon, junior in industrial engineering, and Emily Straub, junior in electrical engineering, all from Olathe; Nathan Eckman, sophomore in mechanical engineering, Alison Holthaus, freshman in chemical engineering, Luke Horsch, sophomore in computer engineering, and Matt McBride, junior in mechanical engineering, all from Overland Park; and Grace Hartman, junior in civil engineering, Hunter Harris, sophomore in computer science, Lauren Stanton, freshman in biological systems engineering, and Will VandenBos, junior in mechanical engineering, all from Shawnee.

Harrison Pankratz, junior in mechanical engineering, Hutchinson; Audrey Birkenbaugh, sophomore in chemical engineering, Kingman; Erick Rodriguez, sophomore in electrical engineering, Liberal; Josh Brandt, sophomore in industrial engineering, Manhattan; Brittany Bahr, senior in chemical engineering, Prairie Village; Codi Mueller, freshman in biological systems engineering, Robinson; Arran Wilson, freshman in mechanical engineering, Salina; Caitlin Donahue, sophomore in chemical engineering, Wamego.

From Wichita: Bode Sadd, sophomore in mechanical engineering; Jadin O’Reilly, sophomore in computer science; and Paige Albert, junior in chemical engineering.

From out of state: Jess Barnett, sophomore in chemical engineering, Fishers, Indiana; and Gabe Sappington, sophomore in electrical engineering, Peculiar, Missouri.