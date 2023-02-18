Salina, KS

K-State Drops Match Against DePaul in First Dual of Weekend

K-State Athletics ReleaseFebruary 18, 2023

Box Score (.pdf)

 

MANHATTAN, Kan.– The K-State women’s tennis team started their weekend in Illinois on Friday (Feb. 17) with a 4-0 loss against DePaul at the College Park Athletic Club in Chicago.

This was the first match for junior Farhat Quamar, a native of Jaipur, India, who joined the team at semester. She started off strong against the the Blue Demons (2-5), along with her teammates on three other courts, but K-State (1-7) could not hold on.

Quamar won her first set 6-3 against Hannah Smith in the No. 3 position, but then dropped her last two sets 4-6, 4-6. Freshman Rozlia Gruszczysnka lost in straight sets to Yuliya Kizelbasheva, 2-6, 4-6, in the No. 1 spot, along with Maria Santos, 4-6, 5-7, in No. 6 position against Greta Carbone.

All three unfinished matches were in favor of the Wildcats, sophomore Florentine Dekkers was up in both her sets against Eleanor Nobbs, 7-6, 4-3 in the No. 2 spot. Similarly in the No. 4 position with senior Rosanna Maffei against Lenka Antonijevic 6-4, 4-3. Junior Manami Ukita competed against Valentina Martin 7-6, 4-2 in the No. 5 spot.

Dekkers and Ukita recorded their first doubles win so far this season, 6-2 over Greta Carbone and Maddie Yergler in the No. 3 position.

K-State will face Northwestern (3-4) on Sunday (Feb. 19) at 12 p.m. CT at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston, Ill.

K-State vs DePaul

Chicago, Ill.

College Park Athletic Club

DePaul 4, K-State 0

 

Singles Competition

  1. Yuliya Kizelbasheva (DPU) def.Rozalia Gruszczynska(KSU) 6-2, 6-4
  2. Florentine Dekkers(KSU) vs. Eleanor Nobbs (DPU) 7-6, 4-3, unfinished
  3. Hannah Smith (DPU) def.Farhat Quamar(KSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
  4. Rosanna Maffei(KSU) vs. Lenka Antonijevic (DPU) 6-4, 4-3, unfinished
  5. Manami Ukita(KSU) vs. Valentina Martin (DPU) 7-6, 4-2, unfinished
  6. Greta Carbone (DPU) def.Maria Santos(KSU) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles Competition

  1. Lenka Antonijevic/Eleanor Nobbs (DPU) def.Rozalia Gruszczynska/Vanesa Suárez(KSU) 6-3
  2. Yuliya Kizelbasheva/Hannah Smith (DPU) def.Rosanna Maffei/Maria Santos(KSU) 6-4
  3. FlorentineDekkers/Manami Ukita (KSU) def. Greta Carbone/ Maddie Yergler (DPU) 6-2

