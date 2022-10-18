Salina, KS

K-State Discusses TCU Contest at Weekly Press Conference

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 18, 2022

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference  |  Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference  |  Listen to Player Breakout Interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview the Wildcats’ showdown at eighth-ranked TCU. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Well good afternoon, everyone. Hopefully everybody had a good weekend away from football. Our guys got a good three-day weekend, good break and came back yesterday, had our first workout. Today we’ll put pads back on for the first time and get ready to play a really good TCU team. We talked about one-week seasons, and we’ve get six left. The stakes keep getting higher, and we get a really good TCU team at their place. They’re playing really well. I was able to watch a little bit of it on Saturday, saw more of the second half, but (Max) Duggan is playing really, really well, playing with a lot of confidence. You can see how their defense has continued to grow in their new system that they’re running. They’re playing with a lot of confidence. So, it’ll be a big challenge for us, and we’re going to have a great week of preparation.”

