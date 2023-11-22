K-State Discusses Senior Night Contest at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews | Media Download

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats host Iowa State in the regular-season finale on Saturday night inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. Great comeback win on Saturday by the guys. We showed a lot of resolve, a lot of toughness, especially in the second half when we were down 11 and continued to not flinch on the sideline and just believed that we were going to find a way to get the thing in the fourth quarter and have a chance to win. We had a big drive, got the touchdown and got the two-point conversion with Will (Howard) to cut it to three. I thought our defense did a really nice job in the fourth quarter. We had a couple of picks — one in the third and one in the fourth — and finished with a couple of punts. So, we played well, finally, at the end on defense. Then we had a nice drive after the muffed punt to get the touchdown to go up. That was obviously a big, big sequence. So, I’m happy for our seniors and happy for all the kids from Kansas to get that win. Now we’ve turned our attention to a really good Iowa State team. They’re playing really well. I think Coach (Matt) Campbell has done a phenomenal job. He always does, and this year you can see how much they’ve gotten better and better each week. It looks like we’re going have a fun weather day here on Saturday. So, it will be a late November game here at The Bill that will be a lot of fun.”