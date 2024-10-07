K-State Discusses Matchup at Colorado During Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s game at Colorado. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everybody had a good weekend. It was good to give the guys a weekend off and try to recharge a little bit mentally and physically. We’re back at it with a normal week of prep, normal stuff. We’ll be on the grass fields the first half of this week, so we’ll see the guys at 2:40 today. I know Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll) saw them this morning, and we’re excited about getting back to work. We know it’s going to be a big task going to Colorado. We have to continue on from our game planning from last week and really hone in on a lot of the details of the game plan this week.”