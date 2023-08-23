K-State Discusses Final Week of Preseason Practice at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Tuesday as the Wildcats are in their final week of preseason practices prior to the first game week of the 2023 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – in addition to audio from player breakout interviews are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. We are into a simulated game week, getting a lot of stuff done for our first game against SEMO. We are also doing a lot of evaluation still with some of our younger players as well as on special teams, because we know that we’ve got to continue to push some of the younger players that are going to have to help us throughout the year. So, we’re not doing exclusive scout team stuff, but we’re doing a little bit of that, and then quite a bit of K-State versus K-State still, just because we need to continue to evaluate players. Then, next week, we’ll pour all of our attention into SEMO.

“But, we finished up fall camp really good. We had a lot of bumps and bruises like a lot of teams do. I don’t think we lost anybody for a significant time. There will be some guys that will be gametime decisions, but for the most part, we had a pretty successful fall camp as far as the injury bug is concerned. We’re excited about where we are with our team. We know where our strengths are at certain positions. We know where our depth is. We have to continue to push some younger players. That’s part of the reason why we’re having the schedule like we are this week, but a lot of work still to be done here before we get into game week.”