K-State Discusses Big 12 Opener at Weekly Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Player Breakout Interviews



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview Saturday’s Big 12 opener at BYU. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above in addition to an audio link of player breakout interviews. A transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. I hope everybody had a good weekend. We had a nice Saturday off. We had our guys away on Saturday, and then they had their treatments on Sunday. We’ll get back at it this afternoon. Going back and looking at the film, I was really excited and really pleased with the way the guys responded to the week that we laid out for them. I think that’s the biggest thing when you play away on Saturday before what you do Sunday through Thursday to get yourself ready to go on Friday. I thought our kids were fresh, they were fast, and they were physical on Friday night. So, I thought they did a great job of executing the plan that we laid out from a practice standpoint, recovery standpoint and film standpoint. On walkthrough – we did a couple of extra walkthroughs in lieu of practice – and I think it helped our guys. I think they were really fresh, and I thought we played really fast. It was a good football team that we beat. Even on their first drive, I thought they just executed. I thought they just executed at a high level, and then for us to answer that on our first drive was really big. We talked about it on Friday night, a couple of difference-making plays that came in that game. Now we have to flip the page and start conference play with a tough environment going to Provo. (I have) a lot of respect for Kalani (Sitake) and BYU. It’s going to be a heck of a heck of an atmosphere and a great test for us.”