K-State Coordinators Speak to Media Before Missouri Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats hosting Missouri on Saturday. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.

COLLIN KLEIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On what he learned from game one….

“I think it was really good to see from an operation standpoint our guys operate, move around. I thought our systems were good and went about how we thought. I think it was a really good first step.”

On staying underneath in the passing game…

“It was credit to them (South Dakota). They did a few things different in a couple of looks and made us laid off on some things. I credit Adrian for staying patient and not forcing anything. Kind of taking what they were giving us on that front, and we played a clean game.”

On Missouri’s secondary…

“It’s going to be a great challenge for us. They play a lot of one-high defense, so it’ll be a lot different than what we saw in week one, but excited for our challenge and excited to get it in space.”

On Adrian Martinez’s play…

“Every week for us, since he got here, has been good and getting more on the same page. I think, even just after a game, I think I know and have a little better feel for some of the things that he likes, some of the things he’s really good at and some of the things he doesn’t prefer as much. So that’s going to be a work-in-progress, and I’ve really enjoyed the dialogue and kind of working through that with him and together.”

On Taylor Poitier’s injury and its effect on the offensive line…

“I felt so bad for TP of having to go through that again. Our hearts are with him and just an unbelievable teammate, an unbelievable young man. So that was really difficult on all of us to see. But our guys will step up and Coach (Conor) Riley does a great job of making sure those guys are cross trained so that if and when something like this does happen, it’s next guy up and going to put the pieces together.”

JOE KLANDERMAN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On the defensive performance…

“We still got a long way to go. I mean, we’re still developing. I will say this about the performance – we played hard, which is always the first step. We played together. We stayed in the game. I think sometimes it’s easy when you get a lead to relax a little bit. I don’t think our leaders were letting that happen. So we checked all the boxes for week one, but we’re certainly far from a finished product.”

On the depth that exists on the defense…

“Yeah, I mean, it was interesting, some of the guys not being able to play that a guy like VJ Payne gets a start and guy like Nickendre Stiger plays a whole bunch and a guy like Jake Clifton, Jacob Parrish, some of these young guys, it was awesome to get those guys as much playing time as we did.”

On how the secondary played…

“For the older guys that have some experience, I thought they were sensational. I thought they did a great job. Some of the younger guys I think just getting used to that game speed was an adjustment, and it will be until they get to more snaps under their belt. I thought they communicated well. We did a nice job, for the most part again, with the older guys tracking the football and tackling. Younger guys maybe got a little work to do in the area yet, but I was happy with performance overall.”

On the challenges Missouri’s various formations will present…

“Yeah, they’ve got formations for days, and I think they’re going to do a lot of those things to try to create confusion with us and in man situations try to create some picks and some mismatches. They’re also going to use formations to try to dictate what we’re going to be in. They may get in an unbalanced because they know we’re going to be in this versus unbalanced or whatever. And you know, it’s just communication is going to be the biggest thing. We’ve been putting a lot of emphasis on that and getting better at that across the board.”

On Missouri quarterback Brady Cook…

“He’s a good player. The thing that scares me about him is he throws the ball well, but I think the other scary thing is him extending plays with his legs. I think they’re going to use him a little bit in the run game. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were doing some read stuff with him just because he can really run. He looks like he’s got tremendous speed on tape. Then just his ability to keep plays going in the pocket. If we’re getting things covered down, his escapability in the pocket. When you’re playing with guys that have speed and guys that push things down the field, you’re going to match that up somehow in the secondary and that’s going to put a lot of heat on our front and on our linebackers to keep Brady Cook corralled if he does get out of there.”