K-State Coordinators Preview West Virginia Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the 15th-ranked Wildcats traveling to take on West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.

COLLIN KLEIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On the West Virginia defense…

“Really good up front. They really fly around and get off blocks, and they do a really nice job of moving their guys around from a front standpoint and mixing things up. It’s difficult to get them targeted at times. So, it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

On Will Howard preparing this week as the starter…

“It’s been so much fun to work with Adrian (Martinez) and Will this season because they both have been extremely active in the game planning process. Even though like you said, Will hasn’t played as much or as many games but they’re talking to each other, bouncing ideas off one another, telling me what they like or what they don’t like, for whatever reason. He’s running point and has a little bit more on his shoulders that way, but it’s been a very collaborative, fun. Fun deal the whole year. So, good that it’s not totally new, but obviously he is in the chair.”

On Will Howard taking what defenses give him…

“We didn’t know. They (Baylor) kind of changed. They played a little bit more true two-high zone instead of some of the bracket stuff that they were doing. So, it was a lot of quarter-quarter-half and some different things that allowed for some kind of intermediate pass game. I think the thing that was interesting, too, with Baylor – I have to get my mind back, it’s been a minute – but they pressured us a lot more too. They’re a 30% pressure team. They pressure you 65% of the time, and one of the best things Will did in that game was get it out of his hand hot and allow us to get Deuce (Vaughn) out in patterns in five-man pro. They couldn’t get to him. I mean, 12% of the time they’re bringing the corner off the edge, which we weren’t expecting that much of it. He was able to manage it and see it, and that allowed him probably some of those things that were even down the field plays that ended up being short because of what they did and how he was able to react and manage it.”

On what makes Ben Sinnott such a good receiving threat…

“I think he’s got natural ball skills. He really does, and it’s something we’ve known for a while, but him being able to make those plays in the game has been a lot of fun to watch. It has been and will continue to be a great weapon for us as you start looking from a defensive perspective of how they see us with taking care of Deuce, taking care of some edge players, and then obviously some quarterback run game stuff. You’re able to create some one-on-ones there with your Y. He’s done a good job of when the plays have come his way of finishing it and getting it done.”

On the progress of Sterling Lockett…

“He’s awesome. He’s awesome. Every time on tape I have a little bit of flashback because his stance is the same as Tyler. He’s great, he’s working hard, he’s getting stronger in our developmental lift program. He’s getting bigger, he’s getting strong, he studies his butt off. I’m excited to watch him keep growing.”

JOE KLANDERMAN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On preparing for two West Virginia…

“It’s interesting. I think you take a different approach depending on who’s playing quarterback for these guys. We’re preparing for both. I would anticipate seeing both. I think that (Garrett) Greene has done a really good job of throwing some life into that offense, but obviously J.T. Daniels was the guy. So, I’d be surprised if they make a wholesale change. But yeah, definitely two different styles of attack for them.”

On being named to Broyles watchlist…

“I’m not a humongous Twitter guy, so I didn’t even really know about it right away. I think it’s a credit to the players more than anybody. It’s a credit to the other assistants. I’m just the guy that happens to be the beneficiary of it all. The players play their hearts out every Saturday, and I hope that award gives them as much pride as it does me.”

On replacing Kobe Savage in the secondary…

“We’ve been pretty cross trained, I guess, with a lot of guys. T.J. Smith has got a lot of game reps under him for years now. Cincere Mason’s got a lot of game reps under him. I’m excited about the opportunity to maybe get to V.J. Payne some more reps, maybe get Nickendre Stiger some more reps now. So, it opens up some doors for other people. Obviously, feel terrible for Kobe. He was just starting to play his best football and starting to get into the groove a little bit. He cares so much about the game and this team, and it just breaks my heart. I didn’t think it was as serious as it was when it happened because he walked off the field. I would expect nothing less. The guy is just an absolute soldier. But yeah, we’re going to have to pick up his slack by committee.”

On what when into the dominant defensive performance at Baylor…

“I think our guys were just comfortable in the game flow. I think we did a great job in preparation. They did. I think that guys we’re just ready to accept the challenge. Nothing spectacular happened. I can point to plenty mistakes that we made on tape, but just has kind of been the happenstance all season is our guys just played their tails off and they overcame some of those things. Saturday was no different.”

On having Daniel Green back healthy…

“It’s awesome. It’s great. Not only Deuce (Daniel Green), but Nate Matlack missed substantial practice time. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) missed substantial practice time. To get those guys going in the flow, I think we’re maybe starting to get there whereas other teams maybe got there in mid-October. Deuce just provides such leadership for our guys. He’s such a vocal presence and just a presence overall. I think that that just gives kind of a pulse to our team.”