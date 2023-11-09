K-State Coordinators Preview Home Game Against Baylor

Watch Collin Klein’s Press Conference | Watch Joe Klanderman’s Press Conference | Listen on Wildcats Uncut | Media Download

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats host Baylor on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.

COLLIN KLEIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On if he would have done things differently in the first half at Texas…

“Obviously, yes, because things didn’t work as we were hoping or thought they would. It’s easy to point well, ‘Hey, we couldn’t run the football.’ We actually threw it more in the second quarter than we ran it and were just a shade over 50/50 in the first quarter. We really couldn’t get anything going. So, it’s easy to point at the run game, but there were some things, obviously. We had some chances and have to connect on a few things in the passing game to help get those wheels turning a little bit. So, obviously, it didn’t go as planned. ”

On if he still feeds good playing two quarterbacks…

“I do. I know our guys believe in both of them. I know both of them have made some big plays and big contributions at different times. Everyone knows that Will (Howard) is our leader and does a tremendous job spearheading things. Avery (Johnson) has done a great job of stepping up and being ready and making plays when he’s had the opportunity to do so. So, I’m really happy with both of them.”

On what he sees from Baylor’s defense…

“Good length is typical. I think they’ll mix up some man and some bracket coverage-type looks that change some fits around and different things. We’re going to have to stay sharp on some things, going to have to make some plays versus some man coverage situations and kind of get back into a groove of what we do in our identity, being able to run the football and have good balance.”

On Will Howard’s play over the last several weeks…

“There’s so many good things you can say about Will, and just how proud of how he’s continued to battle and improve. He’s playing an extremely high level right now, and I’m really excited to watch him and our offense be able to distribute the ball like he has.”

On if Will Howard is underappreciated for his accomplishments…

“You always appreciate the appreciation, but at the end of the day, you do it because you love it. You do it because God’s given you the ability and the opportunity, and I know that’s why he does it. I think that kind of rides out some of the highs and or lows that he’s experienced during his career and have kept him very consistent through that. I’m super proud of him, and it doesn’t surprise me a bit that he’s had that kind of production.”

JOE KLANDERMAN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On how the defense played against Texas…

“Obviously we lost the game, so there was a lot of things we could have done better. I have regrets on a couple of the scoring plays. The one was a communication error – the first one – that we just hadn’t made that mistake and let the one-on-one that shouldn’t have been a one-on-one. Then, the second touchdown was kind of a gadget that they got us on that we didn’t recognize. Texas is a really incredible team. They have talent, they are well coached, they’re schematically very, very good, and it took us a little while to get caught up. I guess what I’m most happy with is the way that our guys fought. We did not get off to a great start. It was one of the things that we talked about doing. We were kind of in a hole all day, but they kept swinging. I’m really, really proud of the way that we did some things. We talked a little bit Monday about the last nine plays of defense for us. When we needed it the most, we were elite. They were driving, and we held them on three plays and made them kick a field goal. Then we missed our field goal and had three plays and got it turned out, got them to punt, gave our offensive chance to put on a score. Then three plays of overtime – it’s about as good as you can do is 3rd and 9, kicking a field goal from the 24-yard line. So, we finished that thing really well and are proud of them.”

On if the defense changed anything during the game at Texas…

“Well, that’s one thing about Texas that they do a good job of is they keep the targets moving, so it’s harder to do some of that stuff. I think we got accustomed to the speed as the game went on a little bit. We can’t replicate that. We’ve got some phenomenal scout receivers – and I think we’ve got a really good scout team – but you can’t replicate that. There’s not a lot of teams in the country that can’t replicate that. So, I think that was a little bit of it was just us getting used to that pace of play. Once we did, I think we started realizing that we can execute with these guys and play with these guys.”

On Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen…

“I’ve always thought very highly of him since he came into the game here in 2021 when (Gerry) Bohanon was the quarterback and got hurt, and he came in and just didn’t bat an eye with his athleticism. It’s unfortunate that he’s had some injuries and things throughout the past couple of years, but he’s really athletic. Him running the football and him scrambling with the football is as scary as anything that they do. He’s played a lot of football. He’s seen a lot of pictures. I think he throws the ball accurately, and he’s one of the better quarterbacks in the league.”

On how the linebackers have become a strength for the defense…

“It’s been great to watch the development of Jake Clifton. He got the start last week. We just felt Austin Romaine has been tremendous, especially, he’s just a freshman. What he’s doing is incredible. We just feel Jake is so intelligent, such a good communicator, seen a lot of football at this point in his career. We just feel like he gives us a chance to do a few more things. But, yeah, those guys, Des (Desmond Purnell) and Austin (Moore), how they’ve rolled and the battle that they fought all game long, I’m really proud of those four.”

On being able to mix things up with Marques Sigle…

“Marques is incredible. He’s a physical kid, as physical of a kid as we have on defense, relatively. His ability to play man, it’s been awesome for us. So, we’re trying to get him around the action as much as we can get him around the action.”