K-State Coordinators Discuss Texas Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats get set to travel to Austin, Texas to take on the seventh-ranked Longhorns. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.

COLLIN KLEIN, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On being one of the top teams in the country in terms of red-zone touchdown percentage…

“It’s something that has been a point of emphasis since last year having kicked too many field goals last year. I credit that to our guys. They’ve embraced that mindset and that level of focus from last season, and it’s something that we’ve spent time on as a staff. It’s been fun to dive into that, solve some problems, and answer some questions. We kind of stay ahead of things that way. It’s something we have to continue to do because those windows are smaller down there. The margin for error is much less, and this year there’s room and opportunity for us to continue to get better. Just that mindset of finishing and not easing up after you’ve had a good drive but being able to sprint through the finish line and punch that thing in. Our guys have done a great job.”

On the excitement as a play caller when getting a player his first touchdown…

“It’s always fun. As a player, you always remember that first one – when and how it happens, and all the things that go into it. With (Garrett) Oakley, his first touchdown, I was talking to him afterwards and he said, ‘Yeah, I heard the call, and I’m like, hey, this might be it.’ Even that little spark before the play even happens. I think one really cool thing about what our players and what our guys have done this season is there’s a great balance. It gives us the opportunity as a staff and us as an offense to truly kind of move and take what that defense is giving us. Knowing that there’s five different guys that can answer the bell on any play or situation, all of those guys have stepped up and made some big plays.”

On what makes Texas so challenging preparing for…

“I mean, they’re physical. They’re playing extremely hard. They have great length, size, and they’re hard to move. You have to find good angles and creases. When you get them, you have to take advantage of it. It’s a great challenge for our guys. I know they’re excited for that opportunity.”

On the importance of the run game against Texas…

“It’s something that we’re going to have to work the game really well because it’s not just in the rush, they’re good. Their defense puts up really good numbers in a lot of different categories. We need to be able to work the game and be patient even if you don’t have a couple of successful runs. You have to stay the course and continue to work the game, from a staff standpoint and from a player standpoint. It’s going to be a heavyweight fight like it is every year. We have to make sure that we stay in it, stay focused, and keep running our race.”

On being more or less aggressive with the way the defense is playing…

“For myself, and us as an offense, we’re trying to score as many (touchdowns)as we can every single week. We have to find a way to score one more (point) than they do, whether that’s 10-9 or 72-68. In the end game, we are trying to score as many as we can every week.”

JOE KLANDERMAN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On new Texas starting quarterback Maalik Murphy…

“It’s really interesting because there’s not a big sample size of who they are with him. Quinn Ewers is a phenomenal player, but you know what you’re getting. I don’t know that we know what’s going to come with Maalik Murphy right now. That will unfold itself as it goes. I think they’re going to run their offense and do what they do. I think he’s very capable of doing everything that they do. I just don’t know how much complexity they’re going to put on some of that stuff. So, it’ll be interesting to see how that unfolds.”

On Texas’ run game success against K-State last season…

“They’re really physical. They’re extremely physical and athletic upfront, which is best in the league, in my opinion. They had a couple good tailbacks to make that thing go, which doesn’t hurt. The third part about it is that people talk about the players – and that’s absolutely accurate – but the schematics are good too. They don’t put themselves in situations where they shouldn’t be running into. They really know what they’re doing there. They do a good job of digging into your history and seeing what’s hurt you and come back to try and see if you get it fixed. I think that combination of all those things makes them a really good running team.”

On Texas struggling to score touchdowns in the red zone…

“I don’t know if that is anything that they’re doing. I think they are as schematically diverse down there as anybody. I can’t answer that. I think they had a couple of good breaks, a couple of passes that were inches away and dropped the ball here or there. It makes a big difference, and they’ve been on the wrong end of that.”

On the defense’s mentality to limit red-zone touchdowns…

“Last week, there was a sudden change. I can’t remember what happened. We turned the ball over and the ball was in their territory. I don’t know what yard line it was on. I think it was 30 something, but we ended up getting to stop there on four downs and they missed the field goal. The first thing that I thought of was Austin Moore and Desmond Purnell asking what yard line they were on because they wanted to know if they were in the red zone or not. Our guys definitely have that in the back of their heads as something that they’re proud of. I don’t think that it changes our approach to any play or any call that we do. It’s just hopefully treating every play the same whether in the red zone or not.”

On Kobe Savage as a Texas native…

“We probably have a few guys like that. Some might not have been heavily recruited that are from Texas or from that area. I don’t think that’s much different from us week to week. I think sometimes we’re dealing with guys that maybe didn’t have an Oklahoma State offer or whoever it is that we’re playing against. I think it probably is a little bit more special for a Texas kid though.”