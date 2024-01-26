K-State Continues Road Trip at 4/4 Houston Saturday

GAME 20

KANSAS STATE (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) at 4/4 HOUSTON (17-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Saturday, January 27, 2024 >> 11:01 a.m. CT >> Fertitta Center (7,100) >> Houston, Texas

TELEVISION

RADIO

LIVE STATS

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 40-15/Second Year

Career Record: 42-15*/Second Year

Houston: 0-0 [0-0 on the road]

Houston: Kelvin Sampson [UNC Pembroke ‘78]

Record at Houston: 249-76/10th Year

Career Record: 749-346/35th Year

K-State: 11-4 [6-1 at home]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #15 Will McNair Jr.

4/4 Houston (17-2, 4-2 Big 12)

G: #1 Jamal Shead

G: #4 L.J. Cryer

G: #21 Emanuel Sharp

F: #13 J’Wan Roberts

F: #5 Ja’Vier Francis

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: K-State leads 5-3

Big 12 Era: First meeting

On the Road: Houston leads 2-1

At Fertitta Center: K-State leads 1-0

Active Streak: K-State, 1

Last Meeting: W, 91-90 [12/21/1974 in Houston]

Jerome Tang vs. Kelvin Sampson: First meeting

K-STATE CONTINUE ROAD TRIP AT 4/4 HOUSTON ON SATURDAY

Kansas State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) continues its road swing on Saturday morning with its first Big 12 visit to Houston to take on the No. 4/4 Cougars (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) at 11 a.m., CT before a national audience on ESPN. This will be the first and only regular season meeting between the schools and the first at all since a 91-90 win by the Wildcats in Houston on Dec. 21, 1974. The Cougars are a perfect 11-0 at home this season, winning games by an average of 33.8 points.

Saturday’s game will be a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jerome Tang, who began his coaching career in the Houston area. He built a powerhouse at Heritage Christian Academy in nearby Cleveland, guiding the Eagles to 4 TAPPS Division A State Championships (1995, 1999, 2000, 2001) before joining the Baylor staff in 2003. Tang migrated to Texas when he was 10 after he was born in Trinidad and spent his early childhood in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie it 5 times down the stretch at No. 23/18 Iowa State on Wednesday night but the Cyclones broke a 61-all tie with a game-deciding 13-1 run to remain unbeaten at home with a 78-67 victory. Despite the loss, the Wildcats have still won 11 of their last 14 games, including a 4-2 start to Big 12 play. Among their 14 wins are 5 Quad 1/2 victories (Villanova, Providence , LSU, UCF and Baylor).

Despite a missed opportunity at Iowa State, K-State has shown the ability to be clutch in close games, posting a 5-1 mark in games decided by 4 points or less this season after wins over No. 9/9 Baylor and Oklahoma State last week. The Wildcats are also 10-0 under Tang in overtime games, including 5-0 this season (Providence, ORU, North Alabama, Villanova and Baylor).

K-State’s success of late can be attributed to its play on the defensive end, where the team has allowed just 62.4 points on 37.8 percent (222-of-588) shooting, including 28.6 percent (66-of-231) from 3-point range in the last 10 games. The Wildcats have allowed 60 points or less 5 times in that span, including holding Texas Tech and Baylor to nearly 20 points under their scoring average. Despite allowing 78 to Iowa State, the team is still allowing second-fewest points in Big 12 play (64.5 ppg.) on the second-best field goal percentage defense (37.3).

The Wildcats have a strong scoring trio of junior Cam Carter (16.3 ppg.), junior Arthur Kaluma (15.2 ppg.) and senior Tylor Perry (14.5 ppg.), who are responsible for 62 percent of the team’s scoring (46.0 out of 74.1 ppg.). K-State is the only Big 12 member to have 3 players rank in the league’s top-15 in scoring, as Carter ranks seventh, Kaluma ninth and Perry 12th. The trio have continued that scoring in Big 12 play, averaging a combined 44.6 points per game.

Kaluma was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday afternoon after averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the win over No. 9/9 Baylor and Oklahoma State. He connected on the game-winning 4-point play with 20 seconds left in overtime to highlight a double-double effort (12 points, 10 rebounds) vs. the Bears, while he registered his eighth career 20-point game, including fourth this season, vs. the Cowboys.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD BE…

A tie for second-best start to Big 12 play in last 10 seasons.

Just the 7th loss for UH at the Fertitta Center (since 2018-19).

The 3rd road win of the season and 2nd in Big 12 play.

The second straight win at UH and first since 1974.

The 1,736th in the program history, including 6th vs. UH.

NOTES ON 4/4 HOUSTON (17-2, 4-2 Big 12)

Under 10th-year head coach Kelvin Sampson, No. 4/4 Houston is off to 17-2 start, including a 4-2 mark in Big 12 play after a 75-68 road win at BYU on Tuesday night. The Cougars have won 3 in a row (Texas Tech and UCF at home and at BYU) since losing back-to-back games on the road at Iowa State and TCU. Houston is a perfect 11-0 at home this season, winning by an average of 31.8 points per game.

Houston is averaging 73.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting, including 35.4 percent from 3-point range, with 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game, while allowing 51.9 points on 34.8 percent shooting, including 28 percent from 3-point range. The Cougars are connecting on 67.5 percent from the free throw line.

Houston is among the top defensive teams in the country, ranking first in scoring defense (51.9), field goal percentage defense (34.8) and scoring margin (+22.1). The Cougars also rank third in turnover margin (+7.5), seventh in steals (10.4 spg.) and offensive rebounds (14.84), 10th in turnovers forced (16.63) and 16th in blocks/game (5.4).

Three Cougars (L.J. Cryer, Emanuel Sharp and Jamal Shead) are averaging in double figures, while 3 others are averaging better than 6.4 points per game. The Baylor transfer Cryer is averaging 15.6 points on 41.3 percent shooting, including a team-best 59 3-pointers on 39.6 percent shooting. Sharp is averaging 12.3 points on 38 percent shooting, including 38 treys on 35.2 percent shooting. Shead, the All-American candidate, is averaging 11.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting with team-highs in both assists (114) and steals (43). Senior J’Wan Roberts is averaging a near double-double with 8.1 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game.

Houston was picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll. The Cougars posted a 33-4 record, including winning the AAC with a 17-1 mark, and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2022-23.

Sampson is one of the winningest active head coaches in Division I with a 749-346 record in his 35th season, which includes stints at Montana Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma, Indiana and Houston. He is 249-76 in his 10th season at Houston. He is 11-4 all-time vs. K-State, including 6-1 in home games, which all came during his time at Oklahoma.

SERIES HISTORY

K-State holds a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series vs. Houston, in this, the first meeting in Big 12 play and the first overall since 1974. The previous 8 meetings came between 1955 and 1974, including 3 times in the NCAA Tournament (1956, 1961 and 1970).

Houston holds a 2-1 edge in the series at home, including an 86-79 win in the first meeting on Dec. 21, 1955, and an 87-84 overtime victory on Dec. 16, 1968. K-State won the last meeting in Houston, 91-90 on Dec. 21, 1974.

ALL-TIME MEETINGS [5-3]

Date Rank Result Score Location 12/21/1955 –/– L 79-86 Houston 3/17/1955 –/17 W 89-70 Lawrence, Kan.+ 12/1/1956 –/– W 97-78 Manhattan 3/17/1961 4/– W 75-64 Lawrence, Kan.+ 3/14/1970 12/– W 107-98 Lawrence, Kan.+ 1/23/1971 –/– L 71-73 Manhattan 12/21/1974 –/– W 91-90 Houston

LAST MEETING

K-STATE 91, HOUSTON 90 [Dec. 21, 1974]

Darryl Winston scored 24 points in a narrow 91-90 win for K-State over Houston in the last meeting between the schools on Dec. 21, 1974.

LAST TIME OUT:

23/18 IOWA STATE 78, K-STATE 67

No. 23/18 Iowa State used a 13-1 run with 4:09 remaining in a tie game to power past K-State and remain unbeaten at home with a 78-67 victory on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,267 fans at Hilton Coliseum.

K-State (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) never led in the contest but rallied back from a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game on 5 occasions, including 61-all with 4:52 to play before the pivotal 13-1 run by Iowa State (15-4, 4-2 Big 12). The Cyclones are now a perfect 12-0 at Hilton Coliseum.

After a lackluster first half that saw the Wildcats trail by as many as 13 points, the Wildcats looked like a much different team in the second half, as they used an 18-6 run out of halftime to tie the game at 47-all with 14:37 to play. Four different players contributed points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers by senior Tylor Perry and 5 points from junior Cam Carter, who played just 20 minutes due to foul trouble.

Iowa State went back ahead with consecutive baskets but a 3-pointer by junior Arthur Kaluma and a 3-point play from freshman Dai Dai Ames tied the score at 53-all. The teams battled through 3 more ties at 54-all, 57-all and 61-all before a jumper by senior Hason Ward gave the Cyclones the lead for good with 4:09 to play and spurned the game-deciding 13-1 run. The run

included the Ward jumper, 5 free throws and 3-pointers by senior Curtis Jones and freshman Milan Momcilovic.

Nine different Wildcats scored in the game, including 19 from the bench, while Kaluma (16 points) and Carter (12 points) each registered double figures.

K-State finished the night shooting 44.9 percent (22-of-49) from the field, including 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from 3-point range, with 28 of its 67 points coming in the paint. After shooting just 41.7 percent (10-of-24) in the first half, including 12.5 percent (1-of-8) from 3-point range, the Wildcats rebounded to hit on 48 percent (12-of-25) after halftime, including 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from long range.

After building the double-digit lead in the first half behind 48.3 percent (14-of-29) shooting, including 35.7 percent (5-of-14) from 3-point range, ISU cooled down in the second half, hitting on 36.4 percent (8-of-22) shooting, including 28.6 percent (2-of-7) from long range. The Cyclones also took advantage of their opportunities at the free throw line, converting on 27 of 39 attempts.

Momcilovic led all scorers with 19 points, while Jones added 18 points off the bench and junior Keshon Gilbert added a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds to go with a game-high 3 steals.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

Although K-State continues to lead the series at 145-93, Iowa State extended its advantage in the Big 12 era at 30-28, including 18-10 at Hilton Coliseum… The Cyclones have won the last 2 at home after losses in 2020 and 2022.

K-State lost for the second time this season and just the third time under head coach Jerome Tang when out-shooting an opponent… The Wildcats shot 44.9 percent from the field compared to 43.1 percent for the Cyclones.

K-State lost the rebounding battle, 38-25, including 13 offensive rebounds which led to a 13-10 advantage in second chance points by ISU… The 25 total rebounds tied a season low, while the 18 defensive rebounds were a season low.

K-State turned the ball over 17 times, which led to 17 points for ISU… In contrast, the Wildcats forced 15 turnovers with 14 points off those miscues.

K-State was whistled for a season-high 27 personal fouls… Iowa State set opponent highs for both free throws made (27) and attempts (39).

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

After allowing 75 points or more 4 times in the first 9 games, K-State has made strides on the defensive end in the last 10 games, allowing 62.4 points on 37.8 percent (222-of-588) shooting. The Wildcats have held 5 opponents to 60 points or less in that span, including 55 to Chicago State and 52 to UCF.

Through 6 Big 12 games, K-State ranks among the top-4 in 5 defensive categories, including first in 3-point field goal percentage defense (26.9), second in scoring defense (64.5 ppg.), field goal percentage defense (37.3), third in blocked shots (5.0 bpg.) and fourth in steals (7.5 spg.).

The 52 points allowed to UCF were the fewest allowed in a Big 12 opener since 2003. K-State held Texas Tech (60 points) and No. 9/9 Baylor (64 points) were held to nearly 20 points under their scoring average.

POINT OF EMPHASIS

Ever since the loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, in which, K-State was out-rebounded 44-22, rebounding has been a point of emphasis by head coach Jerome Tang. So far that message has been received, as the Wildcats rank sixth in the Big 12 and 77th nationally in rebounds/game (38.5), including sixth in the league and 46th nationally in offensive rebounds/game (12.58).

K-State has out-rebounded its opponents 12 times in 19 games, while posting a +3.9 rebounding margin, which ranks 87th nationally.

K-State has grabbed 40 or more rebounds in 7 games, including a season-best 63 in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23). The 63 rebounds were the most in a game in more than 25 seasons since corralling 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 boards were 26 on the offensive end, which were the most since grabbing 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012, while the 37 defensive rebounds were one shy of the top-10.

CONVERTING FROM THE LINE

K-State has taken advantage of its opportunities from the free throw line, averaging 15.6 makes per game while converting on 73.3 percent from the line. The Wildcats rank among top-100 nationally in both makes (15.6) and attempts (21.3) per game, as the squad places fourth in the Big 12 and 72nd nationally in makes and fifth in the Big 12 and 90th nationally in attempts.

K-State has converted on 20 or more free throw attempts in 3 games (all wins), including a 23-of-27 effort vs. Providence (11/17/23), a historic 34-of-48 performance vs. North Alabama (12/2/23) and a 23-of-29 effort vs. Wichita State (12/21/23). The 34 makes vs. UNA were the most in a game since hitting 36 vs. South Dakota on Nov. 20, 2015, while the 48 attempts were the most since also attempting 48 vs. Southern Utah on Nov. 14, 2014.

OVERTIME SUCCESS

K-State moved to 10-0 in overtime games, including 5-0 this season, under head coach Jerome Tang after Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind 68-64 victory over No. 9/9 Baylor. The Wildcats scored the last 9 points in the overtime period, including the game-clinching 4-point play from junior Arthur Kaluma with 20 seconds left, to earn the victory. This came after the squad rallied from a 6-point deficit with 1:53 to play to force the extra period.

K-State has outscored its opponents, 65-46, in the overtime period, as the Wildcats have connected on 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field, including 50 percent (5-of-10) from 3-point range, and 82.8 percent (24-of-29) from the line.

K-State’s 5 overtime wins this season tie the school record for the second consecutive season and the third time overall (1992-93 and 2022-23). The 5 overtimes also tie for the most in a single season. The 3 consecutive overtime games (Oral Roberts, North Alabama and Villanova) earlier this year marked the first such occurrence since winning 3 straight overtime games in Feb. 3-15, 1964.

Tang is the first head coach in school history to win his first 10 overtime games, surpassing Dana Altman (1990-94), who was a perfect 7-0 in overtime games in his tenure. The 10 total overtime wins are the third-most by a head coach, trailing Tex Winter (15) and Jack Hartman (14).

OFFENSE CREATING MORE 3-POINTERS

K-State is on pace to break the single-season mark for 3-point attempts for the second time in 3 seasons, as the Wildcats have already attempted 458 shots from beyond the arc. The team set the record with 754 in 2021-22 while the 752 in 2022-23 were a close second on the list. So far, the Wildcats are averaging 24.1 attempts per game, which ranks third in the Big 12.

K-State has connected on 145 3-pointers, which are the second-most through the first 19 games. Four times the Wildcats have recorded double-digit 3-point makes, including a season-high 14 triples in the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23). Those 14 makes tied for the fifth-most in school history and were the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

Senior Tylor Perry is among the top 3-point shooters, as he ranks among the top-65 nationally in three 3-point categories, including 14th in attempts (160), 69th in total 3-pointers (50) and 73rd in 3-point field goals/game (2.63).

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

K-State has shown its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the team is averaging 33.1 points in the paint this season, including 30.3 points in Big 12 action. The Wildcats scored 50 or more points in the paint in back-to-back games vs. No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against the Hurricanes, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 181-56 (.764) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 137-15 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 126-13 (.907) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

At 10-3, K-State earned double-digit wins in non-conference play for the second straight season and the 14th time in the last 19 seasons (since 2006-07). The 10 wins marked the second-most in that span in the last 6 seasons.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 10-3 8-1 7-1 Total 180-56 137-15 126-13

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,735-1,228 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LATE GAME PERRY

Senior Tylor Perry has become the very definition of a clutch player, as his heroics against North Alabama (12/2/23) and Villanova (12/5/23) lifted the Wildcats to victory in overtime. Perry’s step back 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds in the overtime win over Villanova came on the heels of a similar step back triple that forced overtime vs. North Alabama with 8 seconds left in regulation.

Dating back to his days at North Texas, Perry has now made seven shots to either win a game or send a game into overtime in his Division I career.

Perry’s late game heroics go beyond the last 3 seasons. As a senior in high school, he sank a buzzer beater to send his Spiro High School team to the semifinals of the state tournament.

PERRY MORE THAN JUST A SCORER

Senior Tylor Perry has proven to be more than just a scorer, as he leads the Wildcats in assists (5.2 apg.) while he is second in scoring (14.5 ppg.) and steals (1.4 spg.) and fifth in rebounds (3.1 rpg.). Perry is one of 2 Big 12 players (Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey) averaging 14 points and 5 assists per game.

Perry has scored in double figures in 14 of the first 19 games, including in 9 of the last 13 games. Among those 14 double-digit scoring games is a team-best 5 20-point games, which includes 22 points vs. USC (11/6/23) and South Dakota State (11/13/23), 24 points vs. Providence (11/17/23), 20 points vs. Oral Roberts (11/28/23) and a season-best 25 points in the win over UCF (1/6/24).

Perry ranks the Big 12’s top 15 in 6 categories, including tops in free throw percentage (91.7) and minutes (36.32), fourth in 3-point field goals (2.63), fifth in assists (5.2 apg.), ninth in assist/turnover ratio (2.1) and 12th in scoring (14.5 ppg.). He is also 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (31.6).

Perry recently eclipsed 2,000 career points in his college career, which includes stints at Coffeyville Community College (2019-21) and North Texas (2021-23). He currently has 1,319 points at the Division I level.

In addition to leading the team in scoring in 9 games, Perry has led the way in assists in 14 games, while he has been the leader in steals in 6 games. He has dished out a season-high 6 assists on 8 occasions, while he has collected a season-best 4 steals 3 times this season.

EXCELLING FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the best from the free throw line, hitting on 91.7 percent (88-of-96). He ranks 16th nationally and first in the Big 12. He made 34 straight free throws before missing in overtime vs. Oral Roberts.

Twice this season Perry has knocked 10 or more free throws highlighted by a 14-of-14 performance to cap a 24-point effort in the win over Providence (11/17/23). The perfect performance from the line tied for the third-best in school history and the best since Michael Beasley went 15-of-15 at Baylor on Feb. 23, 2008. Only Beasley and Steve Henson, who went a school-best 17-of-17 from the stripe at Iowa State on Feb. 24, 1988, have enjoyed a better

performance from the free throw line.

BUCKET GETTER

Head coach Jerome Tang has said that he wants guard Cam Carter to be a bucket getter and that’s what the junior has delivered in the first 19 games, averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game. He also leads in double-digit scoring games (17), field goals (110) and attempts (262), while he is second to Tylor Perry in 20-point games (4), 3-pointers (38) and attempts (119).

After recording his first 20-point game vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, Carter took it to another level vs. No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23).

Carter scored a career-best 28 points vs. the Hurricanes, including 24 in the second half when the Wildcats cut a 24-point deficit to just 7 points in the last 45 seconds. He finished the game 12-of-22 from the field (10-of-16 in the second half) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block in 38 minutes.

Carter added a third 20-point game in his return to his home state of Louisiana, as he poured in a game-high 21 points in the win at LSU (12/9/23). He posted a fourth 20-point game with a game-high 23 points at West Virginia (1/9/24) on 6-of-14 field goals and 10-of-10 free throws.

In addition to scoring in double figures in his team-best 17 games, Carter notched his first career double-double vs. Oral Roberts (11/28/23), posting 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a career-best 10 rebounds, 5 assists and team-high 3 steals.

Carter ranks in the Big 12’s top 10 in 4 categories, including third in both minutes (35.4) and free throw percentage (85.2), sixth in steals (1.8 spg.) and seventh in scoring (16.3 ppg.).

FINDING A RHYTHM

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to find a rhythm after a slow start to the season, becoming a double-double threat nearly every night. He has scored in double figures in 16 games, all coming in the last 17 games played, while totaling a team-best 4 double-doubles. He is second in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while averaging the second-most rebounds at 7.6 per game.

Kaluma was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year on Monday afternoon after averaging 17.5 points on 52.4 percent shooting (11-of-21) shooting, including 54.5 percent (6-of-11) from 3-point range, to go with 8.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 38.5 minutes per game in home victories over No. 9/9 Baylor (1/16/24) and Oklahoma State (1/20/24). He connected on the game-winning 4-point play with 20 seconds left in the overtime win over the Bears to highlight a double-double effort (12 points, 10 rebounds), while he registered his eighth 20-point game vs. the Cowboys.

Kaluma was named one of five national players of the week by the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy as well as Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 11 after averaging a double-double in wins over Villanova (12/5/23) and LSU (12/9/23). He averaged 21.5 points on 76.2 percent (16-of-21) shooting, including 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from 3-point range, to go with 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 39.6 minutes per game. He is just the third Wildcat to earn the weekly award from the USBWA, while it was the first of Kaluma’s career.

Kaluma scored a game and season-high 26 points in the win over Villanova, knocking down 10-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 3-of-3 from the free throw line to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists in a season-best 44 minutes. The 26 points were one shy of his career-high of 27 he had against BYU while playing at Creighton in 2022.

Kaluma continued his impressive play in the overtime win over Baylor, recording his seventh career double-double, including his fourth as a Wildcat, with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 40 minutes. He connected on the game-deciding 4-point play with 20 seconds left in overtime.

The weekly honors came on the heels of being named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in games against Providence (11/17/23) and No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23). After scoring 18 in the OT win over Providence, including a pivotal 3-pointer, he had his first double-double as a Wildcat and fourth in his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Hurricanes.

Kaluma is one of 2 players (Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson) in the Big 12 to rank in the top-10 in both scoring and rebounding.

ATTACKING THE GLASS

Senior David N’Guessan has been impressive so far on the glass, ranking fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.6 boards per game. He ranks second in the league in offensive rebounds (3.21 orpg.), while he is 11th in defensive rebounds (4.37 drpg.). He has a team-best double-digit rebounds in 5 games, including a career-best 14 boards vs. UCF (1/6/24).

N’Guessan has twice posted double-doubles, including the first of his career in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23) with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He pulled down a second double-double vs. Central Arkansas (11/22/23) with 11 points and 11 rebounds. He nearly had double-doubles vs. Wichita State (13 points, 9 rebounds) and Chicago State (12 points and 9 rebounds).

N’Guessan has increased his scoring output while continuing his impressive play on the glass, posting double-digit points in 3 of the last 8 games, including a season-high 17 points in the win at West Virginia (1/9/24).

N’Guessan gained valuable experience this past summer training with the Dutch National Team, as the Orange Lions competed in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye August 13-16. He averaged 9 points on 55.6 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds in the 3-game tournament.

BIG MAN OFF TO SOLID START

Senior Will McNair is off to solid start to the season, averaging 7.8 points on 60.8 percent shooting to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks through 18 games with 17 starts in 22.8 minutes per game. After his 10-point effort vs. Oklahoma State (1/20/24), K-State is now 7-0 when he scores in double figures.

McNair came off the bench to score 8 points vs. USC (11/6/23) then has earned starts in 14 of the last 15 games. He has double figures in 7 of those 17 starts, including a season-best 13 points at LSU (12/9/23). He had a terrific all-around effort in the loss at Texas Tech (1/13/24), nearly posting a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds to go with a career-best 5 blocks.

BOOST FROM THE BENCH

Redshirt freshman Dorian Finister is starting to become a spark off the bench for the Wildcats, as he is averaging 16.3 minutes in the last 8 games with 17.5 minutes of action so far in Big 12 play. He is averaging 4.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in Big 12 play.

After not playing for 5 games, Finister made his impact felt on the defensive end in wins over Wichita State (12/21/23) and Chicago State (1/2/24) before starting to make an impact on offense. He had back-to-back 6-point outings vs. UCF (1/6/24) and at West Virginia (1/9/24). He posted 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists in the overtime win over No. 9/9 Baylor (1/16/24).

FRESHMEN SHOWING PROMISE

Three-man freshman class of Dai Dai Ames, R.J. Jones and Macaleab Rich have all shown promise after being pressed into early action. The trio were part of a consensus top-35 recruiting class.

Ames has already scored in double figures in 4 games, including a season-best 14 points vs. UCA (11/22/23), while he has dished out at least 3 assists in 7 games with a season-high 7 vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23).

Jones has played in 17 games, averaging nearly 10 minutes per game. He ranks third on the team in 3-pointers (11), scoring in 7 of 15 games played with a season-best 14 points vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23).

Rich, whose dunk against Central Arkansas made the Sportcenter Top 10, has wowed fans with his potential, logging a near double-double vs. the Bears with a season-best 13 points and 8 rebounds in under 18 minutes.

KALUMA, PERRY NAMED TO PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM

Junior Arthur Kaluma and fifth-year senior Tylor Perry were each chosen as Honorable Mention selections to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by the league coaches when the league office announced its annual preseason teams.

Kaluma and Perry are the first Wildcats named to the Preseason All-Big 12 since Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade in 2018-19.

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing, Kaluma transferred to K-State after an impressive 2-year stint (2021-23) at Creighton, where he helped the Bluejays to 47 wins, including 26 in BIG EAST play, a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances (2022, 2023) and the school’s first trip to the Elite Eight in 2022-23.

A 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard, Perry came to K-State after a decorated 2-year career (2021-23) at North Texas, where he led the Mean Green to 56 total wins, including a school-record 31 in 2022-23, the 2023 NIT Championship and 2022 C-USA regular-season title. In addition to being the 2023 C-USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player, he was twice named to the C-USA First Team (2022, 2023) while was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2022.

KALUMA NAMED TO PRESEASON WATCH LIST FOR JULIUS ERVING AWARD

Kaluma was also one of 20 players named to the preseason Watch List for the 2024 Julius Erving Award, which annually recognizes the nation’s top small forward, by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

This is the second time that Kaluma has been named to a preseason Watch List after he was chosen to the Watch List for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in 2022-23 while playing at Creighton.

ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME TRIP

‘CATS SPENT 10 DAYS IN AUGUST IN ISRAEL, ABU DHABI, U.A.E.

K-State got a jump start on its preparations for the 2023-24 season with a historic 10-day trip to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates [UAE] from August 9-20.

During the Israeli portion of the trip, the team enjoyed walking tours of the Old City Jerusalem, the City of David, Bethlehem and Old City Jaffa, visits to the Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Center – as well as the Western Wall and the Dead Sea. While in Abu Dhabi, they visited the Abraham Peace Accords House and the Grand Mosque.

The Wildcats played 3 games on the tour, defeating the Israeli Select Team, 94-87, on August 15 in Tel Aviv before an 83-81 setback to Team Mexico on August 17 and a 112-72 win over Al-Sharjah on August 18, both in Abu Dhabi. Senior Tylor Perry paced 4 Wildcats in double figures on the tour, averaging 22.7 points on 56.8 percent shooting.

K-State, along with the University of Arizona, are the first college teams to ever take a foreign tour to Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition tour was generously sponsored by Athletes for Israel and its Founder Daniel Posner as well as the Abu Dhabi Tourism Board. In their efforts to combat antisemitism and racism, Athletes For Israel brings athletes to Israel so they can experience the Holy Land and

develop a connection with its history, culture, innovation and people.

For more information on the organization and its mission, visit athletesforisrael.org.

UP NEXT: 11/13 OKLAHOMA (15-4, 3-3 BIG 12)