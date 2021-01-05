K-State Continues Pause in All Women’s Basketball Activities

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics, in conjunction with university and county medical officials, have announced it has continued the pause of all women’s basketball activities following the most recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing procedures.

Kansas State women’s basketball is currently unable to meet the roster thresholds to play games established by the Big 12 Conference for the 2020-21 season.

As a result, K-State’s upcoming games at Baylor on Sunday, January 10, and the home game on Thursday, January 14, against TCU, have been postponed. The Big 12 Conference will work with the three programs to reschedule the games for later in the season.