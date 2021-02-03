K-State Completes 2021 Class with Signing of Two More Players

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman put together the final pieces of his third signing class in Manhattan on Wednesday as two more student-athletes have agreed to be part of the Wildcat football program.

Officially signing on Wednesday were Manhattan defensive tackle Damian Ilalio and Topeka defensive back Desmond Purnell.

Coupled with the early signing period, K-State’s 2021 Signing Class features 16 high school student-athletes.

This year’s class includes 10 players on defense and six on offense. The class is comprised of four defensive backs, three linebackers, two apiece of defensive tackles, offensive linemen and wide receivers, a defensive end, one running back and a quarterback. The state of Kansas led the way with six signees, while there were two from Colorado and two from Georgia.

Of the 16 total signees, five are currently on campus and will take part in spring practices, which begin on Wednesday, March 3.

The players from this year’s class that are currently enrolled include: wide receiver Brenen Hawkins, linebacker DaVonte Pritchard, quarterback Jake Rubley, offensive lineman Austin Weiner and defensive tackle Brayden Wood. The Wildcats also inked five transfers prior to the start of the spring semester: tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe, defensive backs Julius Brents and Craig Yeast, defensive tackle Timmy Horne and linebacker Eric Munoz.

Kansas State opens the 2021 season in the Allstate Kickoff Classic against Stanford on Saturday, September 4, inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.