K-State College of Agriculture Recognized

Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture has again been recognized as a top 10 college by Niche.com in its annual Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences ranking.

Of the 253 agriculture colleges and programs Niche.com compared for their 2024 list, K-State ranks No. 6.

The Niche.com ranking is based on an analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data collected by the U.S. Department of Education, plus millions of reviews from students and alumni.

“K-State is honored to be included in Niche’s top ten list for 2024 Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences in America,” said Ernie Minton, Eldon Gideon Dean, Kansas State University College of Agriculture and Director of K-State Research and Extension.

“According to the data and survey results, the enthusiasm and passion of our faculty rank amongst the very best in the nation. This dedication translates into deeper academic engagement with our students, better preparing them for the opportunities and challenges they and the industry face today and tomorrow.”

Leno Caldieraro, a junior from Greenville, IL, majoring in agronomy, echoed Minton’s sentiments.

“I love how approachable our faculty members are. If you have any questions about next steps in your academic career, they are just a knock or an email away,” Caldieraro said.

“The university will help me flourish in knowledge and prepare me for my career in the long run. K-State also carries a name for itself; when I go back home and tell people that I am studying agriculture at Kansas State University, they are very impressed and are congratulating me on setting myself up for success in my career.”

Niche.com list of top 10 agriculture schools include:

No. 1 — Cornell University

No. 2 — University of Florida

No. 3 — Texas A&M University

No. 4 — University of California – Davis

No. 5 — Oklahoma State University

No. 6 — Kansas State University

No. 7 — University of Georgia

No. 8 — North Carolina State

No. 9 — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

No. 10 — Purdue University

Niche.com’s full listing of Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences is available online.