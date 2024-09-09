K-State Closes Non-Conference Play with Arizona

Game 3

20/18 Arizona at 14/15 K-State

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Manhattan, Kan.

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

Series: Arizona Leads, 5-1-1

TV: FOX (watch)

Tim Brando (Play-by-Play)

Devin Gardner (Analyst)

Josh Sims (Sidelines)

Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen)

Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

Stan Weber (Analyst)

Matt Walters (Sidelines)

SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, and on the SiriusXM App

Big 12 Radio on TuneIn

X Updates: @KStateFB

THE TOP 5

1) Following a 34-27 comeback win at Tulane, No. 14 K-State returns home on a short week as it hosts No. 20 Arizona on the new FOX College Football Friday broadcast with Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst) and Josh Sims (sideline) on the call. The matchup between two nationally-ranked Wildcat teams will be a non-conference game as part of a series that was announced in 2016.

2) Quarterback Avery Johnson became the fifth sophomore signal caller – and just the second true sophomore – to start a season opener since 1990 when he did so against UT Martin. In two games this season, Johnson has completed 66-percent of his passes on 29-of-44 aim, totaling 334 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 77 yards on 11 carries.

3) Alongside Johnson in the backfield is running back DJ Giddens, who has rushed for 238 yards on 32 carries to go along with a team-leading seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Giddens enters the Arizona contest with a six-game streak of at least 100 rushing yards, which is tied for the third-longest streak in school history. He is one of just three Big 12 backs with two 100-yard games this year.

4) The experience of the Wildcats resides on defense as the unit brings back eight starters, including five of its top six tacklers from a year ago. Leading the charge last year and back in 2024 are linebacker Austin Moore and safety Marques Sigle with 63 tackles apiece. Both players, along with defensive ends Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean were voted as team captains for the 2024 season.

5) Kicker Chris Tennant is back for his senior campaign and enters this week’s contest in the top 10 in school history in five career categories. The Wildcats’ new punter, Simon McClannan, was impressive in week one by averaging 41.0 yards on three punts with two landing inside the UTM 10-yard line. Additionally, a plethora of options are available at both kickoff and punt return.

STATISTICAL SPOTLIGHTS

66 – Turnovers produced by K-State since 2021, the second-most among active Big 12 teams and tied for 10th among Power 4 teams.

22 – Number of tackles for loss the Wildcats have recorded through two games, which ranks fourth nationally.

10 – Friday’s matchup will mark the Wildcats’ first home top-20 matchup in 10 years, the last being the 2014 Auburn game.

6 – Number of consecutive 100-yard games by running back DJ Giddens, which is tied for the third most in school history.

5.76 – Career per rush average by DJ Giddens, ranking second in school history behind Darren Sproles (6.11).

TEAM NOTES

NON-CONFERENCE NOTABLES

Since 1990, K-State holds a 99-20 (83.2%) record in regular-season non-conference games.

That stretch includes an 83-9 (90.2%) mark at home. Over that period of time, the Wildcats have had perfect regular season non-conference ledgers 17 times and unblemished marks at home on 25 occasions.



P-4 NON-CONFERENCE

K-State is 3-1 in the regular season against non-conference Power 4 opponents under Chris Klieman. The Wildcats won at Mississippi State in 2019 before defeating Stanford in the 2021 season opener and Missouri at home in 2022. The lone loss was a last-second field goal by Missouri in Columbia last season.

Dating back to his days at North Dakota State, Klieman is 6-1 in the regular season against non-conference Power 5 opponents, as his Bison defeated Iowa State in 2014 and Iowa in 2016.



A WINNING TRADITION

Kansas State has totaled 139 Big 12 victories since the conference’s formation in 1996, which stands as the most among active Big 12 programs.

The Wildcats are also second among active Big 12 members in winning percentage since non-divisional play began in 2011. They sit at 59.8% (70-47), trailing only Oklahoma State (65.8%; 77-40).

During that stretch, the Wildcats are 39-20 (66.1%) at home in Big 12 play and 31-27 (53.4%) on the road.

AMONG THE NATION’S BEST

K-State has a total of 224 victories since 1996, which ranks 21st nationally.

Among active Big 12 teams, the Wildcats rank fourth behind TCU (231), BYU (230) and Utah (230), each of which have joined the Big 12 within the last 12 years.

Over the last 14 seasons, the Wildcats have won at least seven games 12 times.

ON A GOOD RUN

K-State is riding a streak of three-straight years of at least eight wins, its longest since 2011 (10), 2012 (11), 2013 (8) and 2014 (9).

The Wildcats are the only returning Big 12 team with at least eight wins in each of the last three seasons and one of 13 Power 4 programs to claim that feat.

K-State has 29 wins since 2021, which ranks third among active Big 12 teams behind Oklahoma State (31) and Utah (30).

POSTSEASON PROMINENCE

Kansas State has a strong history of being in the postseason, having advanced to a bowl game 24 times since 1993, including 12 times in the last 14 years.

K-State’s 24 bowl trips since 1993 are tied for second among active Big 12 teams with BYU and just behind West Virginia (25).

In an era when over 80 teams play in a bowl game each year, the Cats are one of just 16 Power 4 teams to play in a bowl game at least 12 times in the last 14 years.

PRESEASON EXPECTATIONS

For the second-straight season, Kansas State entered a season ranked in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll as they checked in at No. 18 and No. 17.

It marked the first time the Wildcats were ranked in the Preseason AP Top 25 in consecutive years since 2003 and 2004.

Last season, K-State entered the year No. 16 in the AP Top 25 and No. 17 in the Coaches Poll.

K-State has been ranked in the AP Top 25 on 234 occasions since 1993, the most among active Big 12 teams and ranked 22nd nationally.

RANKED STREAK

Kansas State was ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 of 2023, marking the 12th-straight time the Cats were ranked in the CFP Top 25. That figure enters the 2024 season tied for the sixth-longest active streak.

NEW OPPONENTS

K-State was more busy than usual scouting the opponents on its schedule during the spring and summer months as the Wildcats are only playing four foes from last year’s schedule – Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma State – in 2024.

It is the Wildcats’ fewest amount of carryover opponents from one year to the next since only three rematches from the 1918 season to the 1919 season (Baker, Kansas and Iowa State).

Additionally, half of the Wildcats’ schedule is against teams in which they have not faced in at least 10 years, if ever. Those are UT Martin (First Meeting), Arizona (1978), BYU (1997), Colorado (2010), Arizona State (2002) and Cincinnati (1996).

A TRACK RECORD OF WINNING

A proven winner with a championship history, Chris Klieman holds a 113-37 career record, as his 75.3% career winning percentage ranks fourth among current FBS coaches that have led programs for at least 10 seasons. He is also one of just 16 current Power 4 head coaches with at least 100 victories.

Klieman, who is 41-24 (63.1%) since arriving at K-State, has led the Cats to five victories over teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25, which is the most of any active Big 12 program since 2019. Next on the list is Utah with four, followed by Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU with three apiece.

TOP 30 IN BOTH

Kansas State ended the 2023 season 10th nationally in scoring offense (37.1 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (21.0 points allowed per game). The Wildcats were one of just 11 Power 5 teams to rank in the top 30 in both categories, joining Alabama, Arizona, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Texas.

TO’s MAKE THE DIFFERENCE

Kansas State ranked in the top 10 nationally in turnover margin each of the last two years as the Wildcats finished eighth in 2022 and fifth in 2023.

It was the first time K-State finished in the top 10 in consecutive seasons since 2011 (9th) and 2012 (3rd).

Over the final seven weeks of the regular season and bowl season, K-State forced a nation-leading 19 turnovers (11 interceptions, eight fumbles) while only committing five (three interceptions, two fumbles).

Additionally, the Wildcats only lost two fumbles in 2023, a new school record and the third fewest in the nation.

CATS TOPS IN NON-OFFENSIVE TDs

K-State is the nation’s best in non-offensive touchdowns over the last 25-plus seasons as it has 133 since 1999, seven more than the next closest team (Alabama – 125).

K-State has recorded two this season with a Ty Bowman blocked punt against UT Martin that was returned one yard for a score by Colby McCalister in addition to a Jack Fabris 60-yard fumble return at Tulane.

It marked the first time since the first two games of 2022 against South Dakota and Missouri that the Wildcats had non-offensive touchdowns in consecutive games.

COMEBACK KIDS

Kansas State rallied from a 20-10 halftime deficit at Tulane to take a 34-27 win in New Orleans.

The win was the first since last year’s KU game when trailing at halftime and also marked the first time since the 2021 Texas Tech game that the Wildcats rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to win as they trailed 24-10 at half in that contest.

OH CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

K-State’s six captains, as voted by their teammates, to serve as captains in 2024 are quarterback Avery Johnson, offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, linebacker Austin Moore, defensive ends Brendan Mott and Cody Stufflebean, and safety Marques Sigle.

Of the six captains, five are seniors and four hail from the state of Kansas. Both of those lists include Moore, a former walk-on who is a captain for a second-straight season.

Johnson is just the 10th sophomore captain in program history, joining Brooks Barta (1990), Mark Simoneau (1997), Terry Pierce (2001), Josh Freeman (2007), Alex Hrebec (2009), Collin Klein (2010), B.J. Finney (2012), Dalton Risner (2016) and Wyatt Hubert (2019).

FILL THE BILL

With the entire six-game 2024 home slate trending toward being sold out, K-State enters this week’s game against Arizona with 15-consecutive sellouts dating back to the beginning of 2022.

Kansas State is one of only three schools in the nation to rank in the top 20 of percentage of capacity filled each of the last 10 seasons, joining Ohio State and Oklahoma.

OFFENSIVE NOTES

NEW OFFENSIVE STRUCTURE

K-State’s offense has new faces at the front of room as Conor Riley, the offensive line coach the last five seasons, will call plays for the first time in his career, while K-State hired former Utah State and Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells to serve as co-offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and associate head coach.

Riley was the interim offensive coordinator in K-State’s 28-19 victory over NC State in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, a game in which the Wildcats amassed 257 rushing yards and 435 total yards on a Wolfpack defense that entered bowl season ranking No. 16 and No. 25 in those categories, respectively.

Wells, who boasts nine years of head coaching experience, came to Manhattan after spending the last two years at Oklahoma as an advisor to head coach/offensive analyst. In addition to coaching quarterbacks during his 27-year coaching career, Wells has also spent time tutoring wide receivers and tight ends.

TOTAL OFFENSE

• K-State has totaled at least 375 yards of offense in 24 of the last 29 games dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season. During that stretch, the Cats held a 10-game streak against Big 12 foes with 375 or more yards, the longest in school history.

K-State ranked 23rd nationally last year by averaging 445.2 yards per game. That figure ranked second in school history, while K-State’s 6.04 yards per play ranked 10th. SCORING SURGE

• K-State finished last year ranked 10th nationally by scoring 37.1 points per game, a mark ranked sixth in school history.

It was the first time the Wildcats finished in the top 10 in the country in scoring offense since 2003 (9th), while it was their highest average since 2012 (38.8). THIRD DOWN SUCCESS

• Kansas State was one of the best teams in the nation last year in terms of converting on third down, as the Wildcats ranked 11th nationally with a 47.9% (90-of-188) success rate.

K-State’s 90 total third-down conversions last year ranked fifth in the country and was tops in the Big 12. RED ZONE SUCCESS

• Just like on third downs, K-State was one of the nation’s leaders in turning red-zone trips into touchdowns during the 2023 season, as the Cats ranked second nationally by finding paydirt on 78.46% percent of their red-zone possessions (51-of-65).

K-State just narrowly finished behind Oregon State by 0.11% and would have led the nation had the Cats not been in the red zone when taking a knee to close out the Pop-Tarts Bowl win.

The 2024 season opened with a continuation of red-zone success under Chris Klieman, as the Wildcats rank first among active Big 12 programs by scoring on 90.7% (233-of-257) of their overall red-zone trips since 2019 with 174 touchdowns. NOT LACKING IN EXPERIENCE

• Although the offensive line lost four starters from a year, the starting unit is not lacking in experience as the current group has totaled 83 career starts and 5,776 career snaps.

The leaders in those departments are North Dakota transfer tackle Easton Kilty (39 starts, 2,452 snaps), guard Hadley Panzer (28 starts, 1,844 snaps), tackle Carver Willis (nine starts, 700 snaps) and guard Taylor Poitier (five starts, 613 snaps). YOUNG BUT EXPLOSIVE

• Avery Johnson, the top dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2023, is beginning his first full season as K-State’s starting quarterback a year after becoming just the first true freshman signal caller in school history to start and win a bowl game. Johnson led the Wildcats to a 28-19 victory over NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl en route to MVP honors.

A member of the watch list for the Maxwell Award, Johnson was just the fifth sophomore since 1990 to start a season opener under center, joining Ell Roberson (2001), Dylan Meier (2004), Josh Freeman (2007) and Jesse Ertz (2015).

Johnson was the second-youngest quarterback to start a season opener since 1990 at 19 years, 9 months and 29 days (Freeman: 19 years, 6 months and 19 days). Both Johnson and Freeman started the openers of their true sophomore season, while the other three were redshirt sophomores. GIDDENS GETTING IT DONE

• Running back DJ Giddens is back for his junior season after rushing for 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns last year in addition to hauling 29 receptions for 323 yards and three more scores.

His 1,226 yards a year ago ranked 10th in school history.

Giddens finished the 2023 season ranked 11th in the nation with 51 touches that went for at least 10 yards.

He has opened the 2024 season with 246 yards on 32 carries as his 7.44-yard average ranks 20th in the country, while his three rushes of 30 or more yards are tied for third nationally.

GROUND AND POUND

• DJ Giddens produced the 19th 1,000-yard rushing season in school history last year and did so on 223 carries to rank eighth in school history in yards per rush (5.50).

It was the third-straight season K-State had a 1,000-yard rusher, the first time doing so since 2009-11 and the first time by running backs since 2001-04.

A native of Junction City, Kansas, Giddens holds a career average of 5.76 yards per carry to rank second behind only Darren Sproles (6.11; 2001-04).

Giddens is also 18 yards shy of becoming the 12th running back in school history with 2,000 rushing yards in a career.

ON A GOOD RUN

• DJ Giddens carded his sixth-straight game with at least 100 rushing yards last week at Tulane.

His current streak is tied for third in school history.

DEFENSIVE NOTES

DEFENSIVE SWITCH PAYS OFF

• Since the K-State defense switched from a four-man front to a 3-3-5 alignment at the beginning of the 2021 season (42 games), the Cats are allowing just 21.1 points per game, which ranks 20th nationally and third among active Big 12 teams.

After allowing 21.0 points per game in 2021 and 21.9 points per game in 2022, K-State surrendered only 21.0 points per game in 2023. It was the first time the Wildcats strung together three-straight seasons allowing less than 22.0 points per game since going 13-straight years from 1991 to 2003.

The Wildcats allowed 31 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2023, which was the second fewest in the Big 12 (Texas – 30).

UNDER AVERAGE

• K-State held each of its Big 12 opponents in 2022 and six of nine in 2023 under its season averages.

Additionally, the Wildcats limited NC State to just 19 points after the Wolfpack entered the Pop-Tarts Bowl averaging 26.8 points per game.

Since head coach Chris Klieman’s first year of 2019, the Wildcats have held 35 of their 45 Big 12 opponents under their season average at the time it faces the Wildcats.

CREATING TURNOVERS

• K-State has totaled 66 forced turnovers since the beginning of the 2021 season, which is the second most among active Big 12 teams and tied for 10th among Power 4 teams.

Of the 66 turnovers, 41 have been via interceptions to rank first among active Big 12 programs and 15th among Power 4 teams.

THIRD DOWN STOPS

• K-State did not allow any of its 13 opponents in 2023 to convert on greater than 47% of its third-down attempts, while the Wildcats have held opponents under 50% in 26 of the last 29 games dating back to the beginning of the 2022 season.

K-State finished the 2023 campaign ranked 11th nationally by allowing opponents to convert on just 30.0% of its third downs.

The Cats surrendered five or fewer third-down conversions in each of their final seven regular-season games against Texas Tech (4), TCU (2), Houston (3), Texas (2), Baylor (4), Kansas (5) and Iowa State (3).

K-State’s 54 third-down conversions allowed last year tied for the 12th fewest in the nation and ranked second in the Big 12.

DEFENSIVE RED ZONE SUCCESS

• The Cats were stingy when opponents entered the red zone in 2023 as they allowed touchdowns just 39.39% of the time (13-of-33), the second-best mark in the nation. The 13 touchdowns allowed also tied for the second fewest in the nation.

It was a dramatic improvement from the previous season when K-State ranked 108th with 67.5% of opponents’ red-zone trips resulting in touchdowns (27-of-40).

ROMAINE’S BIG DAY

• Sophomore Austin Romaine had a banner day last week against Tulane by recording career highs in both tackles (8) and sacks (2.0) in addition to forcing his first-career fumble.

His sack/fumble in the fourth quarter resulted in a 60-yard, game-winning touchdown return and came after the Green Wave had entered the red zone two plays earlier.

THE MACHINE IS BACK

• Linebacker Austin Moore, nicknamed “The Machine” by his teammates and coaches, returns for his Super Senior season after leading the team in tackles in 2022 (87) and tying for team-high honors in 2023 (63).

Moore originally entered the program as a walk-on during Chris Klieman’s first season at K-State in 2019.

In addition to leading the team in tackles the last two years, he also finished second on the squad in 2022 in tackles for loss with 10.0 and led the team last year with 12.5.

SIGLE SEEKS MORE PICKS

Senior safety Marques Sigle mans the free safety position again in 2023 on the heels of an All-Big 12 season in 2023 after transferring from North Dakota State.

Last season, Sigle tied for team high honors with 63 tackles and ranked second on the team with 10 total passes defended with his lone interception helping to seal the victory at Kansas.

SPECIAL TEAMS NOTES

UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP

• Kansas State’s third phase this season is now under the direction of special teams quality control coach Nate Kaczor, who has served an NFL special teams coordinator for 11 years.

A native of Scott City, Kansas, Kaczor is a 33-year coaching veteran who coached return and coverage units in addition to specialists for Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Washington.

The addition of Kaczor took on an added importance as, in June, the NCAA adopted a new rule in which any staff member may provide technical and tactical instruction to student-athletes during practice and competition.

SCORING IN THE THIRD PHASE

• The Wildcats continue to lead the nation in total return touchdowns since 2005 with 61, which is 21 more than the next closest team in Alabama (40) and 27 more than the next closest Big 12 program in Oklahoma State (34).

Of the 61 total returns, a nation-leading 31 are on kickoff returns, and the next closest team is Houston with 21.

The 2023 season marked the first time since 2004 in which the Wildcats did not score via a kickoff or punt return, but the Wildcats got off the schneid with a blocked punt that was returned for a score.

BLOCK PARTY

• K-State totaled three blocked kicks in 2023 to rank 10th in the nation and added one in the 2024 season opener.

Last year was the second time under head coach Chris Klieman that the Wildcats had at least three blocks as they had four in 2020 to tie for fourth nationally.

K-State blocked an extra point last year at Kansas that was returned 91 yards for a defensive extra point by Keenan Garber, Marques Sigle blocked a field goal at Oklahoma State, and the Wildcats also blocked a punt at Texas.

SEVEN STRAIGHT

• Kansas State’s blocked punt against UT Martin marked the seventh-straight season the Wildcats blocked a punt, tied for the longest streak in the nation.

San Diego State is second at six-straight years, while Oregon is third at five-straight years.

NEW MAN BACK DEEP

• With the departure of Phillip Brooks, who signed a rookie free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas State will break in new returners at both kickoff and punt return.

One man vying for the duty at both spots is running back Dylan Edwards, who gained experience returning kicks last season at Colorado. As a true freshman, Edwards returned five kickoffs for a 21.0-yard average – including a long of 24 yards against both Colorado State and Oregon State – while he had a 19-yard punt return in the 2023 season finale at Utah.

Edwards had success with returns while prepping in the Sunflower State at Derby High School, averaging 34.7 yards per kickoff return with three touchdowns and 27.6 yards per punt return with another three scores.

DEFENSE ON KICK RETURNS

• K-State has not allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown since the 2013 season, going the last 129 games and 426 returns without allowing its opponent to find paydirt.