K-State, Big 12 Announce 2024 Football Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A six-game home slate that features three games against teams new to the conference over the last two years highlights the 2024 football schedule that was announced Tuesday by K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference.

K-State opens the 2024 campaign on August 31 against UT Martin in the first ever meeting between the schools before the Wildcats travel to face Tulane on September 7. The game at Tulane marks the second-straight season the Wildcats will play a road non-conference game, their first time doing so since a three-year span in 2015 (UTSA), 2016 (Stanford) and 2017 (Vanderbilt). K-State is looking to avenge a 17-10 home loss to the Green Wave in 2022.

The Wildcats return home to close out non-conference play by hosting new Big 12 foe Arizona on either Friday, September 13 or Saturday, September 14 in the first game of a previously scheduled non-conference series that was announced in 2016. The exact date of that game will be determined later this spring. It will be the eighth meeting all-time between Arizona and K-State but the first in Manhattan. The teams have not met since a contest in Tucson in 1978.

For the 23rd time in the 29-year history of the Big 12, K-State will begin conference play away from home when the Wildcats travel to Provo, Utah, to take on BYU on September 21. The series with the Cougars is tied, 4-4, and the Wildcats will face BYU in the regular season for the first time since 1977. The teams last met in the 1997 (post 1996 season) Cotton Bowl.

The Wildcats follow the trip to Provo with a home game against Oklahoma State on September 28 before their first of two bye weeks during the 2024 campaign on October 5.

K-State will be road tested throughout October and the first part of November with three of its next four games on the road. The Wildcats begin the stretch at Colorado on October 12, their first trip to Boulder since 2010 when the Buffaloes were a member of the Big 12. K-State then travels to West Virginia on October 19, going back to Morgantown after not playing the Mountaineers during the 2023 season.

The 2024 edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown will take place in Manhattan on October 26 before the Wildcats travel to Houston on November 2.

Following its second bye week of the year on November 9, K-State hosts new Big 12 member Arizona State on November 16. Much like Arizona, it will be the seventh time the Wildcats and Sun Devils will meet on the gridiron but the first in Manhattan and the first in a regular-season game since 1989. K-State defeated ASU, 34-27, in the 2002 Holiday Bowl.

The Wildcats will celebrate their seniors on November 23 with a game against Cincinnati – the Bearcats’ first visit to Manhattan since 1996 – before closing out the regular season at Iowa State on November 30.

The 2024 Big 12 Championship game will be held on December 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kansas State will announce season-ticket options for the 2024 season in the near future.

2024 K-STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (Dates Subject to Change)