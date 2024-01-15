GAME 17

KANSAS STATE (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) vs. 9/9 BAYLOR (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 >> 7:01 p.m. CT >> Bramlage Coliseum (11,010)

COACHES

K-State: Jerome Tang [Charter Oak State College ‘07]

Record at K-State: 38-14/Second Year

Career Record: 40-14*/Second Year

Baylor: 2-0 [1-0 at home]

Baylor: Scott Drew [Butler ‘93]

Record at Baylor: 434-235/21st Year

Career Record: 454-226/22nd Year

K-State: 18-18 [8-9 on the road]

PROBABLE STARTERS

K-State (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

G: #2 Tylor Perry

G: #5 Cam Carter

W: #24 Arthur Kaluma

W: #1 David N’Guessan

C: #15 Will McNair Jr.

9/9 Baylor (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

G : #10 RayJ Dennis

G: #4 Ja’Kobe Walter

G: #2 Jayden Nunn

F: #11 Jalen Bridges

F: #21 Yves Missi

SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Tied 25-25

Big 12 Era: Baylor leads 24-20 [11-8 on the road]

On the Road: K-State leads 13-11

Active Streak: K-State, 2

First Meeting: L, 60-52 [3/20/1948 in Kansas City]

Last Meeting: W, 75-65 [2/21/2023 in Manhattan]

Jerome Tang vs. Scott Drew: Tang leads 2-0

K-STATE BEGINS HOMESTAND WITH TOP-10 BAYLOR TUESDAY

Kansas State (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) begins a 2-game homestand on Tuesday, as the Wildcats welcome Big 12-leading and 9/9 Baylor (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) for a 7 p.m., CT tipoff at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup will be the first and only regular-season meeting between the schools, snapping a 12-year streak of playing home-and-home every year since the 2011-12 season.

The series is tied 25-all, however, Baylor holds a 24-20 advantage in the Big 12 era, including an 11-8 mark in Bramlage Coliseum. The Bears saw their 7-game winning streak end in 2023, as the Wildcats swept the season series for the first time since 2019 with a 97-95 overtime win in Waco on Jan. 7 and a 75-65 win at home on Feb. 21.

K-State will face a top-10 opponent for the first time this season and for the 200th time in school history with the Wildcats posting a 52-147 mark in those matchups. The team has 36 wins vs. ranked foes in the last 12 seasons, including 13 vs. the top 10 and 26 Top 25 home wins. Last season, the Wildcats tied the school record with 7 wins over Top 25 opponents.

Longtime friends Jerome Tang and Scott Drew will meet for the third time on Tuesday, as Tang got the better of Drew in the 2 wins in 2023. Tang spent 19 seasons alongside Drew as an assistant coach (2003-17) and associate head coach (2017-22) at Baylor.

KEY STORYLINES

K-State saw its 4-game losing streak to an end in the 60-59 loss at Texas Tech on Saturday. The Wildcats still have 9 wins in their last 11 outings, including a 5-game winning streak from Nov. 22 to Dec. 9. Among their 12 wins are 3 Quad 2 victories (Villanova, Providence and LSU), while the 4 losses have all come to Quad 1 or 2 (Texas Tech, USC, Miami and Nebraska) teams. The Wildcats are 23-2 at Bramlage Coliseum under Jerome Tang, including 9-1 vs. Big 12 foes.

K-State’s success of late can be attributed to its play on the defensive end, where the team has allowed just 59.4 points on 37.5 percent (153-of-408) shooting, including 29 percent (45-of-155) from 3-point range in the last 7 games. The Wildcats have allowed 60 points or less 5 times in that span, including holding Texas Tech to nearly 19 points under their season scoring average (78.8 ppg.) on 36.4 percent shooting, including 20 percent from long range.

The Wildcats have a strong scoring trio of junior Cam Carter (16.6 ppg.), senior Tylor Perry (15.1 ppg.)and junior Arthur Kaluma (14.9 ppg.), who are responsible for 62 percent of the team’s scoring (46.6 out of 75.2 ppg.). K-State is the only Big 12 member to have 3 players rank in the league’s top-15 in scoring, as Carter ranks sixth, Kaluma 10th and Perry 12th . The trio has been even more impressive in the 12 wins, averaging 48.1 points per game.

Rebounding has been a strength for the Wildcats, as they rank in the top-45 nationally in 3 categories, including 20th in offensive rebounds (13.75) and 42nd in rebounding/game (40.06) and rebounding margin (+6.3). Senior David N’Guessan (8.2 rpg.) and junior Arthur Kaluma (7.9 rpg.) rank among the Big 12’s top-5 in rebounding.

A K-STATE WIN WOULD…

Extend its winning streak over Baylor to 3 games.

Give a Top 25 victory for the 18th consecutive season.

Be the 14th vs. a Top 10 team in the last 12 seasons.

Be the 24th in the last 26 home games under Jerome Tang.

Be the 10th in the last 11 Big 12 home games under Tang.

NOTES ON 9/9 BAYLOR (14-2, 3-0 Big 12)

Under the Big 12’s longest-tenured head coach Scott Drew, No. 9/9 Baylor is off to an impressive 14-2 start, including a 3-0 mark in Big 12 play after a 62-59 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night. The Bears have the Big 12’s second-longest winning streak at 5 games. They are 4-2 away from home, including 1-0 in true road games.

Baylor is averaging 86.1 points on 50.9 percent shooting, including 42.2 percent from 3-point range, with 35.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game, while allowing 68.9 points on 43.9 percent shooting, including 30.4 percent from 3-point range. The Bears are connecting on 73.3 percent from the free throw line.

Baylor is among the best offensive teams in the country, ranking first in 3-point field goal percentage (42.2), fifth in field goal percentage (50.9), ninth in scoring margin (+17.2) and 10th in scoring (86.1 ppg.).

Four Baylor players are averaging in double figures led by freshman star Ja’Kobe Walter, who is averaging 15.3 points on 43 percent shooting, including a team-best 35 3-pointers on 38.5 percent shooting. Senior RayJ Dennis is averaging 13.8 points on 52.6 percent shooting, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range, to go with team-bests in assists (100) and steals (21). Redshirt freshman Langston Love (11.4 ppg.) and senior Jalen Bridges (10.3 ppg.) are also scoring in double figures. Freshman Yves Missi leads the team in both rebounding (6.0 rpg.) and blocked shots (25).

Baylor was picked fourth in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll. The Bears posted a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 mark in the Big 12, in 2022-23. They had to replace 6 lettermen, including 4 starters.

Drew has a 454-226 record in 22 seasons as a head coach (includes a 1-year stint at Valparaiso), including a 434-235 mark in 21 seasons at Baylor. He is 18-18 all-time vs. K-State.

The series is knotted at 25-all which dates to the 1948 Final Four. Baylor leads the series, 24-20, in the Big 12 era, including 11-9 in games played at Bramlage Coliseum with wins in 3 of the last 4 visits. Overall, K-State holds a 13-11 record all-time at home.

K-State won both meetings in 2023, including a 97-95 overtime win in Waco on Jan. 7 that snapped a 7-game skid to Baylor, which was the longest streak by either school in the series. The 75-65 win in Manhattan on Feb. 21 was the first home win over the Bears since a 66-60 victory on March 2, 2019. It was the series sweep for the Wildcats since 2019.

LAST 10 MEETINGS [3-7]

Date Rank Result Score Location 3/2/2019 16/– W 66-60 Manhattan 2/3/2020 –/1 L 67-73 Manhattan 2/25/2020 –/2 L 66-85 Waco 12/19/2020 –/2 L 69-100 Manhattan 1/27/2021 –/2 L 59-107 Waco 3/11/2021 –/2 L 68-74 Kansas City 1/25/2022 –/4 L 49-74 Waco 2/9/2022 –/10 L 60-75 Manhattan 1/7/2023 –/19 W 97-95 (OT) Waco 2/21/2023 14/9 W 75-65 Manhattan

LAST MEETING

14/16 K-STATE 75, 9/10 BAYLOR 65 [Feb. 21, 2023]

No. 14/16 K-State used a dominant second-half performance to erase a halftime deficit and earn a season sweep over Baylor for the first time since 2019 with a 75-65 win in the last meeting between the schools at Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 21.

Keyontae Johnson led all scorers with 25 points.

LAST TIME OUT:

TEXAS TECH 60, K-STATE 59

Texas Tech used a 14-4 game-ending run, including a game-deciding 3-point play from senior Joe Toussaint with 30 seconds to play, to continue its home winning streak over K-State with a 60-59 victory on Saturday afternoon before 14,856 fans at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Leading 55-46 with 4:37 to play, K-State (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) saw its chances of ending a 9-game losing streak at United Supermarkets Arena fall painstakingly short, as Texas Tech (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) scored 11 of the last 13 points to complete the rally from a 12-point second half deficit.

With the win, the Red Raiders extended their Big 12-best winning streak to 9 games, while moving to a perfect 10-0 at home this season. The loss snapped the Wildcats’ 4-game winning streak and a 2-0 start to Big 12 play. K-State’s last win in Lubbock came in a 60-56 victory on Feb. 25, 2014.

Texas Tech scored 8 straight points during the game-ending run to tie the game at 57-all after a pair of free throws from sophomore Darrion Williams with 1:37 to play. Senior Tylor Perry gave K-State its last lead at 59-57 with 41 seconds remaining before Toussaint converted on a layup and the game-winning free throw with 30 seconds to play. The Wildcats had one last chance with 17 seconds to play, but Perry’s jumper came up short at the buzzer.

Perry led all players with 16 points, while juniors Cam Carter and Arthur Kaluma gave the Wildcats’ three double-digit scorers with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Senior Will McNair Jr. nearly registered a double-double with 9 points and a game-high 9 rebounds while collecting a career-best 5 blocks.

The Wildcats overcame a sloppy start to the game, in which, the team had as many points (10) as turnovers (10) in the first 12 minutes in trailing by 9 points. However, a 3-point play from McNair Jr. ignited a 23-3 run to end the half, including a stretch of 20 straight, to take a 33-22 lead at the break. During the run, the Wildcats knocked down 6 3-pointers, including 4 from Perry.

K-State held the lead for much of the second half, thwarting several Texas Tech rallies before the final run. The Red Raiders cut the deficit to 46-44 at the 8-minute mark, but the Wildcats responded with 9 of the next 11 points to push ahead 55-46 with 4:37 left. They led 57-49 after a layup by redshirt freshman Dorian Finister with 3:21 to play before the late 8-0 run by the home team.

K-State connected on 44 percent (22-of-50) shooting from the field, including 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from 3-point range. Despite hitting on 10 3-pointers, the Wildcats were held to a season-low 18 points in the paint. The team entered the game averaging 34.8 points per game in the paint.

Texas Tech was held to just 36.4 percent (20-of-55) shooting, including 20 percent (5-of-25) from long range. However, the Red Raiders were able to grab 14 offensive rebounds and convert those into a 14-5 edge in second-chance points. They also hit on 15-of-18 free throw attempts.

POSTGAME NEWS & NOTES

K-State lost for the first time this season (8-1) and just the second time (29-2) under Jerome Tang when shooting better than its opponent.

K-State turned the ball over 18 times compared to just 9 for Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders held just 12-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

K-State held a 34-31 advantage in rebounding, as the Wildcats have now won the rebounding battle in 12 of 16 games this season.

The game was the first meeting for Jerome Tang and Grant McCasland, who spent 5 seasons together on Scott Drew’s staff at Baylor from 2011-16. In addition, Perry played 2 seasons (2021-23) for McCasland at North Texas.

NEW OFFENSE CREATING EXCITEMENT

K-State made the switch to the 5-out offense in the offseason to utilize its versality in talent, as the offense is structured around spacing with all 5 players required to pass, cut, screen, dribble and shoot.

After scoring 100 points in the exhibition play for the first time since 1993, the Wildcats eclipsed the 100-point barrier at home since 2010 and the second time under head coach Jerome Tang with a 100-56 victory over Central Arkansas on Nov. 22. The team has also scored 83 points twice (Bellarmine and No. 12/11 Miami), 91 vs. South Dakota State and 88 vs. Oral Roberts.

K-State has scored 77 points vs. UCF and 81 points vs West Virginia to open Big 12 play to boost its scoring average to 75.2 points per game, which is the third-best through the first 16 games in the past 15 seasons behind the 2009-10 (82.8 ppg.) and the 2022-23 (78.8 ppg.).

NEW OFFENSE, MORE 3-POINTERS

The new offense has so far increased the number of 3-pointers, as the team has already attempted 366 from beyond the arc, including 33 in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), which ranks as the seventh-most in a game in school history. The Wildcats followed with 31 3-point attempts vs. Bellarmine (11/10/23), while hitting on double-digit makes (12) for the first time.

In the win over South Dakota State (11/13/23), K-State knocked down 14 3-pointers, which tied for the fifth-most in school history and are the most since hitting 16 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2, 2019.

The Wildcats have connected on 122 3-pointers, which are the second-most through the first 16 games. The 26 combined 3-pointers in games vs. Bellarmine and South Dakota State were the most in back-to-back games since also making 26 in games at Oklahoma State and at home to Kansas on Feb. 2 and 5, 2019.

The Wildcats rank third in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal attempts (24.3) and eighth in 3-point field goals/game (7.6). Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the top-55 nationally in three 3-point categories, including 13th in attempts (140), 40th in 3-point field goals/game (2.88) and 54th in total 3-pointers (46).

MORE THAN JUST THE 3

K-State has shown its offense is more than just the 3-pointer, as the team is averaging 33.8 points in the paint this season, including 35.5 in the last 12 games. The Wildcats scored 50 or more points in the paint in back-to-back games vs. No. 12/11 Miami and Central Arkansas.

K-State scored 56 points in the paint against the Hurricanes, which tied for the most in a single game in school history (stat kept since 2000-01), and the most since scoring 56 against South Dakota on Jan. 3, 2010.

POINT OF EMPHASIS

Ever since the loss to Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight, in which, K-State was out-rebounded 44-22, rebounding has been a point of emphasis by head coach Jerome Tang. So far that message has been received, as the Wildcats rank fourth in the Big 12 and 42nd nationally in rebounds/game (40.06), including third in the league and 20th nationally in offensive rebounds/game (13.75).

K-State has out-rebounded its opponents 12 times in 16 games, while posting a +6.3 rebounding margin, which ranks 42nd nationally.

K-State posted its highest rebound total in more than 25 seasons in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23), corralling 63 rebounds, which were the most since totaling 64 vs. Kansas City on Dec. 3, 1997. Among those 63 boards were 26 on the offensive end, which they converted into 34 second-chance points. The 26 offensive rebounds were the most since grabbing 29 vs. North Florida on Nov. 18, 2012, while the 37 defensive rebounds were one shy of the top-10.

CONVERTING FROM THE LINE

K-State has taken advantage of its opportunities from the free throw line, averaging 15.8 makes per game while converting on 73.5 percent from the line. The Wildcats rank among top-55 nationally in both makes (15.8) and attempts (21.5) per game, as the squad places fourth in the Big 12 and 67th nationally in makes and sixth in the Big 12 and 87th nationally in attempts.

No game were free throws more important than the North Alabama (12/2/23) win, as K-State converted on 34 of 48 attempts. The 34 makes were the most in a game since hitting 36 vs. South Dakota on Nov. 20, 2015, while the 48 attempts were the most since also attempting 48 vs. Southern Utah on Nov. 14, 2014. Both were just outside the school’s all-time top-10.

BETTER DEFENSIVE EFFORT

After allowing 75 points or more 4 times in the first 9 games, K-State has made strides on the defensive end in the last 7 games, allowing just 59.4 points on 37.5 percent (153-of-408) shooting. The Wildcats have held 5 opponents to 60 points or less in that span, including 55 to Chicago State and 52 to UCF.

The 52 points allowed to UCF were the fewest allowed in a Big 12 game under Jerome Tang and the fewest in a Big 12 opener since surrendering 44 to No. 25 Texas Tech on Jan. 11, 2003.

Even in defeat, K-State held Texas Tech nearly 19 points under their season scoring average (78.8 ppg.) to a season-low 60 points on 36.4 percent (20-of-55) shooting, including 20 percent (5-of-25) from 3-point range. It marked the just second loss (29-2) under Tang when shooting better than its opponent.

SUCCESS IN NON-CONFERENCE PLAY

K-State has posted a 181-56 (.764) record in non-conference play since the 2006-07 season. During that span, the Wildcats have a 137-15 (.901) mark at home venues (includes games played at Bramlage Coliseum, INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City) in non-conference play, including a 126-13 (.907) mark at Bramlage Coliseum.

At 10-3, K-State earned double-digit wins in non-conference play for the second straight season and the 14th time in the last 19 seasons (since 2006-07). The 10 wins marked the second-most in that span in the last 6 seasons.

Year Overall Home Bramlage 2006-07 11-4 7-0 7-0 2007-08 10-4 8-1 7-1 2008-09 12-3 11-0 10-0 2009-10 13-1 9-0 8-0 2010-11 12-3 9-1 8-1 2011-12 11-1 7-0 6-0 2012-13 11-2 9-0 8-0 2013-14 10-3 7-1 7-1 2014-15 7-6 6-2 5-2 2015-16 11-2 8-0 8-0 2016-17 11-2 8-0 8-0 2017-18 11-2 8-1 8-0 2018-19 10-3 7-0 6-0 2019-20 7-6 6-2 6-1 2020-21 4-5 4-5 4-5 2021-22 8-5 6-1 6-1 2022-23 12-1 8-0 7-0 2023-24 10-3 8-1 7-1 Total 180-56 137-15 126-13

1700 WINS AND COUNTING

K-State’s overtime 96-87 win over Nevada on Nov. 22, 2022, in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic represented the 1,700th win in school history. The Wildcats are the 43rd Division I team to eclipse 1,700 wins, including the sixth Big 12 school.

The Wildcats have 1,733-1,227 (.585) all-time record as a program, which includes 32 NCAA Tournament appearances and 21 conference championships.

LATE GAME PERRY

Senior Tylor Perry has become the very definition of a clutch player, as his heroics against North Alabama (12/2/23) and Villanova (12/5/23) lifted the Wildcats to victory in overtime. Perry’s step back 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds in the overtime win over Villanova came on the heels of a similar step back triple that forced overtime vs. North Alabama with 8 seconds left in regulation.

Dating back to his days at North Texas, Perry has now made seven shots to either win a game or send a game into overtime in his Division I career.

Perry’s late game heroics go beyond the last 3 seasons. As a senior in high school, he sank a buzzer beater to send his Spiro High School team to the semifinals of the state tournament.

PERRY MORE THAN JUST A SCORER

Senior Tylor Perry proved that he is more than just a scorer in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23) in Las Vegas, leading the team in assists (6) and steals (4) to go with 6 rebounds and his team-best 22 points. Currently, he is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.3 minutes per game.

Perry has scored in double figures in 13 of the first 16 games, including in 8 of the last 10 games. Among those 13 double-digit scoring games is a team-best 5 20-point games, which includes 22 points vs. USC (11/6/23) and South Dakota State (11/13/23), 24 points vs. Providence (11/17/23), 20 points vs. Oral Roberts (11/28/23) and a season-best 25 points in the win over UCF (1/6/24).

Perry ranks the Big 12’s top 15 in 6 categories, including tops in free throw percentage (93.5) and minutes (36.33), fourth in 3-point field goals (2.88), fifth in assists (5.3 apg.), eighth in assist/turnover ratio (2.21) and 10th in scoring (15.1 ppg.). He is also 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (32.9).

Perry recently eclipsed 2,000 career points in his college career, which includes stints at Coffeyville Community College (2019-21) and North Texas (2021-23). He currently has 1,285 points at the Division I level.

Perry had at least 4 3-pointers in 6 games, while he had a season-high 6 treys against South Dakota State (11/13/23) and UCF (1/6/24). He now has made at least 4 3-pointers in 29 career games at the Division I level, while he hast 6 or made triples in 5 games (7 vs. San Jose State (11/25/22) and 6 at UAB (2/19/22), 6 vs. Sam Houston (3/19/23), 6 vs. South Dakota State and 6 vs. UCF).

EXCELLING FROM THE FREE THROW LINE

Senior Tylor Perry ranks among the best from the free throw line, hitting on 93.5 percent (72-of-77). He ranks ninth nationally and first in the Big 12. He made 34 straight free throws before missing in overtime vs. Oral Roberts.

Among Perry’s 24 points in the win over Providence (11/17/23) was a perfect 14-of-14 performance from the free throw line, which tied for the third-best in school history and the best since Michael Beasley went 15-of-15 from the line at Baylor on Feb. 23, 2008. Only Beasley and Steve Henson, who went a school-best 17-of-17 from the stripe at Iowa State on Feb. 24, 1988, have enjoyed a better performance from the free throw line.

BUCKET GETTER

Head coach Jerome Tang has said that he wants guard Cam Carter to be a bucket getter and that’s what the junior has delivered in the first 15 games, averaging a team-best 16.6 points per game. He also leads the team in double-digit scoring games (14), field goals (94) and attempts (232), while he is second to Tylor Perry in 20-point games (4), 3-pointers (31) and attempts (103).

After recording his first 20-point game vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) with a game-high 25 points on 10-of-20 field goals, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, Carter took it to another level vs. No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23).

Carter scored a career-best 28 points vs. the Hurricanes, including 24 in the second half when the Wildcats cut a 24-point deficit to just 7 points in the last 45 seconds. He finished the game 12-of-22 from the field (10-of-16 in the second half) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and a block in 38 minutes.

Carter added a third 20-point game in his return to his home state of Louisiana, as he poured in a game-high 21 points in the win at LSU (12/9/23). He posted a fourth 20-point game with a game-high 23 points at West Virginia (1/9/24) on 6-of-14 field goals and 10-of-10 free throws.

In addition to scoring in double figures in his team-best 14 games, Carter notched his first career double-double vs. Oral Roberts (11/28/23), posting 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting with a career-best 10 rebounds, 5 assists and team-high 3 steals.

Carter ranks in the Big 12’s top 10 in 4 categories, including second in minutes (36.3), fourth in steals (2.00), fifth in free throw percentage (86.8) and sixth in scoring (16.6 ppg.).

FINDING A RHYTHM

Junior Arthur Kaluma is starting to find a rhythm after a slow start to the season, becoming a double-double threat nearly every night. He has scored in double figures in 13 games, all coming in the last 14 games played, while totaling a team-best 3 double-doubles. He is third in scoring at 14.9 points per game, while averaging the second-most rebounds at 7.9 per game.

Kaluma was named one of five national players of the week by the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy as well as Big 12 Player of the Week on Dec. 11 after averaging a double-double in wins over Villanova (12/5/23) and LSU (12/9/23). He averaged 21.5 points on 76.2 percent (16-of-21) shooting, including 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from 3-point range, to go with 10.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 39.6 minutes per game. He is just the third Wildcat to earn the weekly award from the USBWA, while it was the first of Kaluma’s career.

Kaluma scored a game and season-high 26 points in the win over Villanova, knocking down 10-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 3-of-3 from the free throw line to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists in a season-best 44 minutes. The 26 points were one shy of his career-high of 27 he had against BYU while playing at Creighton in 2022.

Kaluma continued his impressive play in the Chicago State win, recording his sixth career double-double, including his third as a Wildcat, with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go with a season-high 13 rebounds in 38 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in 53 career games, including 13 this season.

The weekly honors came on the heels of being named to the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging 18.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in games against Providence (11/17/23) and No. 12/11 Miami (11/19/23). After scoring 18 in the OT win over Providence, including a pivotal 3-pointer, he had his first double-double as a Wildcat and fourth in his career with 18 points and 12 rebounds against the Hurricanes.

Kaluma is one of 3 players (Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr.) in the Big 12 to rank in the top-15 in both scoring and rebounding.

ATTACKING THE GLASS

Senior David N’Guessan has been impressive so far on the glass, ranking third in the Big 12 in rebounding at 8.2 boards per game. He ranks second in the league in offensive rebounds (3.44 orpg.), while he is ninth in defensive rebounds (4.75 drpg.). He has a team-best double-digit rebounds in 5 games, including a career-best 14 boards vs. UCF (1/6/24).

N’Guessan grabbed his first career double-double in the opener vs. No. 21/22 USC (11/6/23), as he scored 10 points on 5-of-8 field goals to go with a then career-best 10 rebounds in just over 27 minutes.

N’Guessan broke his career-high with 11 rebounds vs. South Dakota State (11/13/23) then matched it in the win over Central Arkansas (11/22/23) while collecting his second double-double with a season-high 11 points. He nearly had double-doubles vs. Wichita State (12/21/23) and Chicago State (1/2/24).

N’Guessan has increased his scoring output while continuing his impressive play on the glass, posting double-digit points in 3 of the last 5 games, including a season-high 17 points in the win at West Virginia (1/9/24).

N’Guessan gained valuable experience this past summer training with the Dutch National Team, as the Orange Lions competed in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Istanbul, Turkiye August 13-16. He averaged 9 points on 55.6 percent shooting with 6.3 rebounds in the 3-game tournament.

BIG MAN OFF TO SOLID START

Senior Will McNair is off to solid start to the season, averaging 8.1 points on 61.6 percent shooting to go along with 5.3 rebounds through 15 games with 14 starts in 22.3 minutes per game.

McNair came off the bench to score 8 points vs. USC (11/6/23) then has earned starts in 13 of the last 14 games. He has double figures in 6 of those 14 starts, including a season-best 13 points at LSU (12/9/23). He had a terrific all-around effort in the loss at Texas Tech (1/13/24), nearly posting a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds to go with a career-best 5 blocks.

FRESHMEN SHOWING PROMISE