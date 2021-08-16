Salina, KS

K-State Beef Stocker Field Day Scheduled

KSU Research and ExtensionAugust 16, 2021

What has worked and what to see in the future, beef cattle outlook, starting newly arrived calves on feed, and the comparison of multiple castration methods in stocker cattle are among topics planned for the 2021 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 30.

The conference will be hosted at the KSU Beef Stocker Unit.

“We believe this year’s program will be an exceptional one,” said Dale Blasi, a professor in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist. “The collective wisdom and experience of many producers and university professors will shed a lot of good information as our industry moves into the future.”

The day will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m.

Topics for this year’s agenda include:

  • What Has Worked for Us and What We See into the Future
  • Beef Cattle Outlook
  • Can You Manage BRD and Coccidiosis Effectively with Receiving Rations for Backgrounding Stockers
  • A Novel Approach to Starting Newly Arrived Calves on Feed
  • Comparison of Multiple Castration Methods in Stocker Cattle

Registration is $25 and due Sept. 10. Walk-in registration is available for $35. To register, go to asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or [email protected].

