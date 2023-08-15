K-State Beef Stocker Field Day Scheduled

Kansas State University will host its annual Beef Stocker Field Day on Sept. 28, featuring a program that “reflects the challenging landscape our industry is experiencing,” according to one university official.

Dale Blasi, a K-State animal sciences and industry professor and beef extension specialist said this year’s agenda includes an outlook on the beef cattle market as well as the latest research into top pharmaceutical technologies yielding the highest economic return in stocker cattle, and fine-tuning bunk calls in the grow yard.

“The experiences and thoughts of our assembled speakers and panelists will provide insights as we progress into an unknown future,” Blasi said.

The event will be held at K-State’s Beef Stocker Unit, located at 4330 Marlatt Avenue in Manhattan, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending near 5 p.m. Merck Animal Health is sponsoring this year’s field day.

The agenda includes:

Beef Cattle Outlook.

Producer Panel – Labor: Recruiting and Retention.

Latest Research into Top Pharmaceutical Technologies Yielding the Highest Economic Return in Stocker Cattle.

Accounting for the Environmental Impact of Grazing Cattle: Appreciating our Ecological Niche.

Fine-Tuning Bunk Calls in the Grow Yard.

Appropriate Use of Steroidal Implants During the Backgrounding and Stocker Phase: Impacts on Growth Performance and Carcass Outcomes Upon Harvest.

Registration is $25 and due Sept. 14. Walk-in registration is available for $35. To register, visit asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Katie Smith at 785-532-1267 or [email protected].