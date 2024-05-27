K-State Baseball Selected for 2024 NCAA Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the first time since 2013, K-State baseball received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, as the Wildcats were selected to compete in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional hosted by No. 5 national seed Arkansas. This is the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history and the first under head coach Pete Hughes .

K-State (32-24) was selected as the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional and will take on the second-seeded Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (45-17) on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium., in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets will be available through the Arkansas athletic ticket office beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Fayetteville Regional will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, while radio coverage is available on the K-State Sports Network. A free, live streaming audio is available for all games at KStateSports.com/watch and on the K-State Sports app.

K-State and Louisiana Tech will meet for the fifth time in program history, with the Cats holding a 3-1 edge since the series start in 1986. The two squads last faced off on March 6, 2004, which led to K-State’s 7-4 victory and extended its win streak to three over La Tech. The last time the Wildcats faced a member of Conference USA came in 2021 with a two-game series split at Rice.

The winner of the Kansas State-Louisiana Tech game will play the winner of top-seeded Arkansas (43-14) and fourth-seeded SEMO (34-25) on Saturday, June 1.

The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play the winner of the Charlottesville Regional in the best-of-three-game super regional from June 7-9 or June 8-10. No. 12 national seed and top-seeded Virginia (41-15) hosts second-seeded Mississippi State (38-21), third-seeded St. John’s (37-16-1) and fourth-seeded Pennsylvania (24-23) in Charlottesville, Va.

K-State’s postseason roster features nine 2024 All-Big 12 selections. Brady Day was voted to the All-Big 12 First Team while Kaelen Culpepper and Tyson Neighbors received Second Team honors. Additionally, Owen Boerema , Nick English , Brendan Jones , Raphael Pelletier , and Jackson Wentworth each received honorable mention accolades while Blake Dean was named to the All-Freshman Team.

NCAA Fayetteville Regional

Friday, May 31

Game 1 – #1 Arkansas vs. #4 SEMO – 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 2 – #2 Louisiana Tech vs. #3 Kansas State – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 2 p.m. (TBD)

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 8 p.m. (TBD)

Sunday, June 2

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser – 1 p.m. (TBD)

Game 6 – Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 6 p.m. (TBD)

Monday, June 3 (If Necessary)

Game 7 – If the Game 5 Winner Wins Game 6 – TBD

