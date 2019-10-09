K-State Athletics to Expand Beer and Wine Sales to Bramlage Coliseum

MANHATTAN, Kan. – As part of its commitment to the Best Fan Experience in the Big 12, K-State Athletics today announced that it will offer sales of beer and wine to all public areas of Bramlage Coliseum during men’s and women’s basketball games beginning this season.

Bramlage Coliseum becomes the third athletics venue in which fans can purchase alcohol. K-State has sold beer at K-State Baseball games in Tointon Family Stadium since 2013 and at soccer matches in Buser Family Park since the program began in 2016.

“We want to continue to find ways to make the experience for our fans at our events more attractive and we feel expanding our beer and wine sales to Bramlage for basketball games will do that,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This was a decision that was thoroughly vetted with our staff, campus leaders and our Sodexo, Inc., partners, as well as gathering input from our donors and fanbase, and we look forward to this new addition to our gameday operation.”

Fans must be at least 21 years of age and present a valid state ID or driver’s license to purchase alcohol. Sodexo personnel will verify age and provide a wristband to those guests of age, who will be permitted to purchase up to two drinks per transaction. Multiple points of purchase in concessions stands and at portable locations will be available throughout the concourse of Bramlage, in addition to the premium areas of the arena.

With this latest addition, Taylor also emphasized that there is no imminent plan to expand beer and wine sales to Bill Snyder Family Stadium for football games.

