K-State Athletics Announces New Facility Master Plan

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor unveiled today a new facility master plan that proposes $210 million of new construction and enhancements that will benefit all 16 Wildcat athletic programs.

This 10 to 15-year facilities vision will be completed in a fashion that is fiscally responsible, and similar to the approach on previous facility projects such as the Ice Basketball Center, West Stadium Center, Vanier Family Football Complex, and others, more details on individual projects will be announced later this year during fundraising campaigns.

“With the assistance of architect consultant HOK, our staff has been working on this plan for quite for some time and we are pleased to share our vision for the future of K-State Athletics and our facility infrastructure,” Taylor said. “With the assistance of Tom Waggoner and Ron Ganz from HOK and Senior Associate AD Jeremy Niederwerder, who helped lead this process, we interviewed every sport’s coaching staff and all department support units to determine our facility needs that will benefit all of our programs. Our goal is to provide our teams the best facilities they need to compete for championships while doing so in a manner that makes sense for K-State, both financially and practically.”

In addition to the $20 million baseball/soccer project and the $4 million overhaul of the RV Christian Track, which are all currently in progress and increases the total in enhancements to $230 million, the new master plan includes the following future projects:

South Endzone project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium ($29 million).

New volleyball arena ($17.5 million).

New Olympic Performance Training Facility ($13 million).

New Football Indoor Facility and Outdoor Practice Field ($24.5 million).

Bramlage Coliseum renovation ($85 million).

New Indoor Track and Field Facility ($12 million).

Brandeberry Indoor Complex Renovation ($4.5 million).

Men’s and Women’s Golf Complex at Colbert Hills ($4.5 million).

New Indoor Tennis Facility ($14.5 million).

New Soccer Practice Pavilion ($5.5 million).

The south endzone project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium will include a new club/suite premium seating area, expanded Legends Room event space, upgraded restrooms and concessions and new video boards in the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium.

The new volleyball competition arena will have retractable seating for up to 3,500 fans and also house new locker rooms, staff offices, training spaces and a team theatre. Adjacent to this facility would be the new Olympic Performance Training Facility which would house spaces for a strength and conditioning center, sports medicine, locker rooms, team rooms, equipment and nutrition areas and storage for Olympic sport teams.

On the east side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, the new indoor football practice facility would include a 200’ x 400’ practice field with 65’ roof clearance and accessibility to the Vanier Complex and football stadium. Additional features would include a limestone exterior to match stadium and campus architecture, an enhanced east concourse as well as a new outdoor practice field.

With the addition of the new football indoor facility, the location of the current indoor would be renovated as a practice and competition facility for indoor track and field, including a new track surface, enhanced lobby and team spaces and an upgraded exterior façade.

The Bramlage Coliseum enhancements would see a new grand west-side entry plaza to the arena, as well as a mid-level concourse and sideline club area with tiered chairback seating. New