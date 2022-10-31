Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 47 °

K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kick

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 31, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 contest at Baylor will kick at 6 p.m. and will air on either FOX or FS1. The network designation will be determined after games this weekend.

The Wildcats are seeking to break a four-game losing skid to the Bears as their last victory was a 33-20 triumph at home in 2017. The year prior, K-State won in Waco, 42-21.

Ranked 13th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, Kansas State hosts Texas on Saturday inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Harley Day game, which is slated for a 6 p.m. kick, will air on FS1

Standing-room only tickets for the Wildcats’ remaining two home games can be purchased online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, November 12

Oklahoma at West Virginia11 a.m.FS1
Iowa State at Oklahoma State2:30 p.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
K-State at Baylor6 p.m.FOX or FS1
Kansas at Texas Tech6 p.m.Big 12 Now on ESPN+
TCU at Texas6:30 p.m.ABC

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State at Baylor Set for Night Kic...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Nov. 12 c...

October 31, 2022 Comments

Salina Police Log 10-31-22

Kansas News

October 31, 2022

NCKL Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 31, 2022

NCAA Weekly Recap

Sports News

October 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Police Log 10-31-2...
October 31, 2022Comments
Interstate Crash Kills 3,...
October 30, 2022Comments
Billion Dollar Powerball ...
October 30, 2022Comments
Cold Weather Rule Begins ...
October 30, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra