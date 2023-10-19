K-State Announces Sell Outs for 3 Men’s Basketball Games

Season and Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Just one day after the public on-sale of single-game tickets, K-State Athletics officials announced on Thursday (October 19) that three men’s basketball games have officially sold out.

Home games with Villanova in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle on Tuesday, Dec. 5 as well as Big 12 foes Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 20 and TCU on Saturday, Feb. 17 have all sold out.

In addition, there are fewer than 100 tickets left for the BYU game on Saturday, Feb. 24, fewer than 150 left for the Iowa State game on Saturday, March 9 and fewer than 250 for the Nebraska game on Sunday, Dec. 17.

Additional tickets in the general admission sections may be released at a later date following the student ticket claims process for each game.

Fans looking to purchase tickets for sold-out games through the secondary market are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. Fraudulent tickets are often seen on gamedays, and K-State can only verify secondary market tickets and assist fans with issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased directly from SeatGeek.

Single-game tickets for 17 of the 18 home games went on sale to Ahearn Fund donors on Monday, Oct. 16 before Wednesday’s (Oct. 18) sale to the public.

Tickets start at only $15 for the November home games (minus Bellarmine); $25 for the North Alabama match-up; $30 for the Bellarmine, Nebraska, and Big 12 midweek games; and $40 for the remaining Big 12 Saturday games.

Tickets for the game against KU on Monday, Feb. 5, will go on sale at a later date.

K-State will once again use dynamic pricing with the cost of single-game tickets increasing or decreasing throughout the season due to demand.

Tickets can be purchased through the Athletics Ticket Office by calling toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287), by logging in online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, and in-person at the main southwest Bramlage Coliseum ticket office.

A limited number of season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still available for purchase and are the best way to secure your seat in Bramlage all season.

K-State sold out the last eight Big 12 games last season in the 11,000-seat Bramlage Coliseum, which were the most since 2014-15, as the Wildcats ranked 23rd nationally in percentage capacity at 87.57 percent.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Instagram and Facebook.