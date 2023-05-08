K-State Announces New Indoor Track and Field Complex Project

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor announced today that construction has commenced on a new indoor track and field complex as the department will transition the original football indoor building into a new facility for track and field.

“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Taylor said. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”

Progress began several weeks ago on phase one of the project with the removal of the football turf playing field and will continue through the summer with upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC. Wildcat athletes are expected to begin training in the new facility in December. The department will fund the project, which will cost approximately $12 million, through private gifts and department dollars.

“This new facility will provide a huge lift to our program from not only a training and competition perspective, but also in recruiting,” Director of Track and Field Cliff Rovelto said. “We are very appreciative of Gene (Taylor) and our administration for making this project a priority and know that it will be a facility we will all take great pride in.”

In addition, the department has partnered with Mondo to provide the new indoor track surface in the facility. The new 200-meter, 6-lane oval, permanent banked track will feature Mondo’s Super X 720 surface, which provides the optimal blend of energy return, comfort, safety and durability for everything from daily training to the toughest competitions.

An 8-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump/triple jump lanes, throw areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway and non-competition areas around the track also will be Mondo’s Super X 720 surface. The competition surfaces, as well as the warm-up lanes, will be in a shade of purple Mondo custom created for the program.

Rovelto says they are looking forward to getting the new Mondo banked track, and that their athletes will appreciate that they can train safely and at a high level on a quality surface.

“With Mondo, you can have a track that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but wears well, lets you perform at a high level for competitions and is great for training,” said Rovelto. “Being able to train safely and comfortably as much as our athletes train is very important to us, as well as to our athletes, and having a quality banked track in a quality facility will be appealing to prospective student-athletes. Plus, because of how they are made, Mondo tracks have a consistent surface throughout.”

Phase two of the project will include a new exterior facade on the north end of the building as well as new locker rooms, team rooms and training rooms. A timetable for completion of phase two has yet to be finalized.