K-State Announces League Opponents for 2024-25 Big 12 Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – The Big 12 announced the Conference scheduling matrix for the 2024-25 Women’s Basketball season, as K-State will face traditional rivals Iowa State and Kansas twice and Cincinnati twice as part of its league slate.

Teams will play three Big 12 opponents twice, then play the other 12 conference opponents one time, for a total of 18 Conference games.

Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.

In addition to its home games against Cincinnati, Iowa State and Kansas, the Wildcats will host new league members Arizona and Arizona State and will also welcome in Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and UCF.

In combination with road games with the Bearcats, Cyclones and Jayhawks, K-State will make road trips to new members Colorado and Utah and will also travel to BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be contested at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, March 5-10, 2025. Ticket information will be available later this year.

The Wildcats enter the 2024-25 season with the return of 10 letter winners, including four starters from last season’s 2024 NCAA Tournament squad. The Wildcats will be led by 2024 All-American center Ayoka Lee , who returns for her final season, senior guard and 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Serena Sundell , and the senior duo of Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn .

The 10 returning letter winners were responsible for 85 percent of K-State’s scoring, 87 percent of the team’s rebounds and 81 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats will also welcome transfers Temira Poindexter and Kennedy Taylor and redshirts Mikayla Parks and Alexis Hess and freshman Finley Ohnstad.

K-State women’s basketball season ticket deposits for the 2024-25 season are being accepted now. For more information on season ticket packages for the Wildcats’ home schedule, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office by calling 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

2024-25 Kansas State Big 12 Opponents

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas

Home-only: Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, UCF

