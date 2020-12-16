K-State Announces 14 Early Football Signees

Signing Day Release with Bios | Signing Day Roster | Press Conference Video | Listen on Wildcats Uncut

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has announced the signing of 14 high school prospects – including four from the state Kansas – during the early 2021 signing period on Wednesday.

Also included in the Class of 2021 is Lakin, Kansas offensive lineman Hadley Panzer, who signed last February but deferred his enrollment to January 2021. Panzer will join five prospects that signed on Wednesday that are expected to enroll in time for spring practices.

This year’s early class includes eight players on defense and six on offense. The class is comprised of three defensive backs and linebackers, two apiece of offensive linemen and wide receivers, one defensive end, one defensive tackle, one running back and a quarterback.

Featured in the class are four players rated in the top 50 nationally at their respective positions by either Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN. Quarterback Jake Rubley (Highland Ranch, Colorado) was rated the 25th-best overall prospect and No. 3 pocket passer in the nation by ESPN. Offensive lineman Andrew Leingang (LINE-gang; Bismarck, North Dakota) was viewed as the 10th-best center in the nation by 247Sports. Linebacker Gaven Haselhorst (HAY-zel-horst; Hays, Kansas) ranked 22nd among all inside linebackers in the nation by 247Sports, and DaVonte Pritchard (duh-VON-tay; Gardner, Kansas) – who will play linebacker at K-State – was rated the 43rd-best safety in the nation by Rivals.

Kansas State will look to add more prospects to the Class of 2021 during the regular signing period, which opens on Wednesday, February 3.