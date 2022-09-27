Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 59 °

K-State and Tico Sports Announce Partnership for Spanish Language Radio

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 27, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the first time in K-State Athletics history a sporting event will have a dedicated Spanish language broadcast as K-State Athletics and Tico Sports, a division of Tico Productions, LLC, have announced a partnership to become the official provider of Spanish broadcasts for the next three K-State Football games.

To help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Tico Sports will broadcast K-State’s Oct. 1 game against Texas Tech and its Oct. 29 contest against Oklahoma State, in addition to the Nov. 5 game against Texas.

Those three games will be available at both www.tico-sports.com and www.k-statesports.com.

“We are very pleased to partner with TICO Sports to provide Wildcat fans with a Spanish radio broadcast option for selected football games,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This is something that we have talked about for some time, and I appreciate our partners at K-State Sports Properties working with TICO Sports to make this a reality for our fans. We are anxious to get this kicked off with the Texas Tech game while also working to expand its reach even further down the road.”

“Tico Sports is excited to partner with K-State and produce a Spanish Language Broadcast for current and future Wildcat fans,” said Tico Sports President CiCi Rojas. “The Tico K-State inaugural broadcast team will include current Wildcat students and alum for the 2022 season. We look forward to collaborating with K-State to continue to identify talented bilingual sports-minded students that will create a quality, colorful, and informative broadcast.”

Fewer than 800 tickets remain for this weekend’s game against the Red Raiders. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State and Tico Sports Announce Pa...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the first time in K-State Athletics history a sporting event will have a d...

September 27, 2022 Comments

Hedge Trees Are Farm Friendly

Farming News

September 27, 2022

Driver Hurt When Truck Rolls

Kansas News

September 27, 2022

School Threat Prompts Increased Sec...

Top News

September 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Driver Hurt When Truck Ro...
September 27, 2022Comments
Steam Train to Make Last ...
September 26, 2022Comments
Cause of Death Determined
September 26, 2022Comments
K9 Helps Apprehend Suspec...
September 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra