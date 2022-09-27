K-State and Tico Sports Announce Partnership for Spanish Language Radio

MANHATTAN, Kan. – For the first time in K-State Athletics history a sporting event will have a dedicated Spanish language broadcast as K-State Athletics and Tico Sports, a division of Tico Productions, LLC, have announced a partnership to become the official provider of Spanish broadcasts for the next three K-State Football games.

To help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Tico Sports will broadcast K-State’s Oct. 1 game against Texas Tech and its Oct. 29 contest against Oklahoma State, in addition to the Nov. 5 game against Texas.

Those three games will be available at both www.tico-sports.com and www.k-statesports.com.

“We are very pleased to partner with TICO Sports to provide Wildcat fans with a Spanish radio broadcast option for selected football games,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This is something that we have talked about for some time, and I appreciate our partners at K-State Sports Properties working with TICO Sports to make this a reality for our fans. We are anxious to get this kicked off with the Texas Tech game while also working to expand its reach even further down the road.”

“Tico Sports is excited to partner with K-State and produce a Spanish Language Broadcast for current and future Wildcat fans,” said Tico Sports President CiCi Rojas. “The Tico K-State inaugural broadcast team will include current Wildcat students and alum for the 2022 season. We look forward to collaborating with K-State to continue to identify talented bilingual sports-minded students that will create a quality, colorful, and informative broadcast.”

Fewer than 800 tickets remain for this weekend’s game against the Red Raiders. Fans can purchase tickets online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.