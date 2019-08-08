K-State Among Best College Experiences

Kansas State University’s student-centered approach to higher education shines in The Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of “Best 385 Colleges” publication.

The national student survey showcases 13% of the nation’s best four-year colleges by reviewing more than 140,000 students’ responses and ranking colleges in 62 categories. The Princeton Review ranked the university No. 2 in the nation for best quality of life, great relationship with the surrounding town and best health services; No. 3 for happiest students and student love these colleges; and No. 7 for best run colleges and best athletic facilities. According to the survey comments, Kansas State University students said the atmosphere is “very personable and really focused on the student” and instructors “go above and beyond” for students.

“K-State has an average 18-to-one student-to-teacher ratio and is known for its student-centered approach to higher education,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students. “Countless rankings like The Princeton Review’s show that the university is providing an enriching and career-focused college experience for the best value in the state and one of the best among all the nation’s higher education institutions.”

For the fifth year in a row, Kansas State University was also named the best educational value in Kansas by SmartAsset, a financial technology company. The finding is based on tuition, living costs, average scholarships and grants, starting salary after graduation and retention rates.

“Ninety-six percent of K-State graduates are employed or are pursuing further education within six months of graduation,” Lane said. “The university has an 84% retention rate and our graduates have the highest average starting salary in the state — a direct result of an exemplary K-State education and caring faculty and staff.”

As part of The Princeton Review survey, students reported that professors across all disciplines truly care about teaching, are engaging and provide stimulating discussion and work by encouraging class participation. In addition, student comments mentioned the helpful, polite and friendly nature of the student body as well as the diverse campus life activities. The university also is ranked No. 12 for most active student government, No. 13 for best career services and No. 16 for best college residence halls.