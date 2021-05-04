K-State Alumna From Bennington and Chapman Recognized By Fulbright Program

A pair of Kansas State University alumna from central Kansas, who applied through K-State, have been recognized by the Fulbright U.S. Student Program for travel abroad in the next academic year.

Geneva Fink, a December 2020 graduate in human development and family science, Chapman, and Lindsay Curl, December 2017 bachelor’s graduate in biology, Bennington, are Fulbright alternates.

The Fulbright programs create international educational exchange opportunities to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries. Fulbright grant recipients receive round-trip transportation, tuition when applicable and a monthly living stipend for one academic year abroad. Alternates could be named as recipients at any time while the current award period is open.

Fink was selected as an alternate to study cultural sociology in the Czech Republic. She was president of the International Buddies program, a member of the President’s Committee on Religion, Spirituality and Nonreligious Diversity, and a mentee in the College of Health and Human Science executive mentorship program. Additional honors include Kansas State University Outstanding Senior Engagement Award, the Kansas State University Mike and Becky Goss Study Abroad Scholarship and the Dickinson County Woodrow and Esther Tyrell Scholarship. She is the daughter of Michael and Toni Fink, Chapman.

Curl was selected as an alternate to study and conduct research in Turkey and Greece regarding microplastic pollution. She is a 2017 K-State graduate. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, Mortar Board National College Senior Honor Society, a K-INBRE undergraduate scholar, founding member and president of the Foundation for International Medical Relief for Children — K-State chapter, and participated in undergraduate research on zebrafish brain development under Thomas Mueller, research assistant professor. She also served as a Peace Corps volunteer to Zambia after graduating from K-State and is currently conducting sea urchin microplastic research in Greece with the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation. Curl will begin graduate school in biology at the University of West Florida this fall. She is the daughter of Lee Ann Fancher and stepdaughter of Jay Varner, both of Bennington.